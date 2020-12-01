Israeli Shoppers Flood Reopened Malls and Stores (VIDEO REPORT)
Shoppers are flocking to stores throughout Israel to take care of their consumer needs, bringing much needed receipts to storeowners’ empty pockets as restrictions continue to ease following the end of country’s second lockdown.
Only days after the government allowed the opening of 15 enclosed shopping malls located throughout the country, locals also have been taking advantage of December’s warm weather to visit the malls, retail centers and stores.