Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Street Shops Reopening Sunday as Gradual Lockdown Exit Continues
By Region
Israel
coronavirus
MENA
Middle East
roundup
COVID-19

Israeli Street Shops Reopening Sunday as Gradual Lockdown Exit Continues

Joshua Robbin Marks
11/05/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Storefront businesses in Israel will be allowed to reopen on Sunday, as part of the country’s gradual, multi-stage exit from its second lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, the coronavirus cabinet approved the reopening of street shops located in so-called “green zones” with low infection rates. A maximum of four customers at a time will be allowed inside.

While acknowledging the economic hardships faced by small business owners during the lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein opposed the move to reopen because of concerns over a renewed outbreak leading to a third lockdown.

Similar concerns were voiced on Thursday by head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price.

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen also came out against the move.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported that 754 coronavirus cases were diagnosed and 39,699 tests were conducted the previous day, with a reproduction number, or R value, of 0.92. The R number signifies the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus to. An R of less than 1 means the virus will eventually peter out, and the lower the R, the more quickly that will happen.

Jordan

Jordan on Wednesday reported the highest daily death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began there, with 62 confirmed fatalities.

The government is grappling with a surge in cases, setting a record for new infections Sunday with 5,877.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday announced a nationwide lockdown for a four-day period starting on November 11, a day after the country is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 17:00 UTC on Thursday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan41,9351,55434,4405,941
Algeria59,5271,99941,00116,527
Bahrain82,62432879,9292,367
Cyprus5,100271,8823,191
Djibouti5,580615,47247
Egypt108,3296,31899,8742,137
Iran654,93636,985505,287112,664
Iraq489,57111,175420,20658,190
Israel317,6682,638305,6239,407
Jordan95,8641,0698,33686,459
Kuwait129,638799120,5648,275
Lebanon87,09767645,03241,389
Libya65,44090738,11026,423
Mauritania7,7441647,443137
Morocco235,3103,982193,88637,442
Oman117,1671,286107,3688,513
Pakistan338,8756,893316,66515,317
Palestinian Territories56,67250848,6807,484
Qatar133,619232130,6802,707
Saudi Arabia349,3865,489336,0687,829
Somalia4,2291073,247875
Sudan13,9438376,7646,342
Syria5,9643012,1433,520
Tunisia66,3341,57736,72728,030
Turkey386,82010,639332,37943,802
United Arab Emirates138,599508136,1181,973
Yemen2,0636011,37587
Total4,000,03497,6603,365,299537,075
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.