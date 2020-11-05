Israeli Street Shops Reopening Sunday as Gradual Lockdown Exit Continues

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Storefront businesses in Israel will be allowed to reopen on Sunday, as part of the country’s gradual, multi-stage exit from its second lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday evening, the coronavirus cabinet approved the reopening of street shops located in so-called “green zones” with low infection rates. A maximum of four customers at a time will be allowed inside.

While acknowledging the economic hardships faced by small business owners during the lockdown, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein opposed the move to reopen because of concerns over a renewed outbreak leading to a third lockdown.

Similar concerns were voiced on Thursday by head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Elrai-Price.

Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen also came out against the move.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported that 754 coronavirus cases were diagnosed and 39,699 tests were conducted the previous day, with a reproduction number, or R value, of 0.92. The R number signifies the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus to. An R of less than 1 means the virus will eventually peter out, and the lower the R, the more quickly that will happen.

Jordan

Jordan on Wednesday reported the highest daily death toll since the coronavirus outbreak began there, with 62 confirmed fatalities.

The government is grappling with a surge in cases, setting a record for new infections Sunday with 5,877.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday announced a nationwide lockdown for a four-day period starting on November 11, a day after the country is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections.

