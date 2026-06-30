Israeli Tourism Ministry Director General Tells TML: ‘The Demand Exists. The Problem Is Seats’

Michael Izhakov says demand for Israel remains strong, but limited flights and high prices are slowing the return of foreign tourists

Israel’s tourism recovery is being held back less by a lack of interest than by a shortage of airline seats, Tourism Ministry Director General Michael Izhakov told The Media Line, arguing that the country remains open to visitors and that demand from key foreign audiences has survived years of war, regional instability, and repeated disruptions to international aviation.

There is only one thing that has to happen here … and that is to increase the number of airlines coming to Israel

Asked what would make the summer season successful, Izhakov pointed first to flights. “There is only one thing that has to happen here … and that is to increase the number of airlines coming to Israel,” he said. “We have a problem that there are not enough seats, and because of that, prices are high. That is the barrier between a good period and a less good period.”

Israel has continued to promote itself abroad and has now launched a new US campaign aimed at reconnecting American travelers with the country, but Izhakov’s assessment suggests that marketing alone cannot solve the problem if travelers cannot find reliable and affordable ways to get here.

The shortage of flights, caused by the decisions of international airlines amid repeated security escalations across the region, has pushed up prices and complicated travel planning. “Because there are no flights, it affects everything,” he said, explaining that the Tourism Ministry itself does not handle Israelis traveling abroad. “We deal only with incoming tourism and domestic tourism inside Israel.”

Still, he acknowledged that aviation disruptions shape the entire market, influencing both foreign tourists who want to come and Israelis who redirect travel plans inside the country when overseas trips become harder or more expensive. From the ministry’s perspective, the aviation issue now outweighs almost every other challenge.

Izhakov rejected the idea that Israel has become inaccessible to visitors, saying that the main tourist areas remained open and, in his view, relatively secure throughout the period. “The tourist areas in Israel throughout the last two and a half years were safe and quiet areas,” he said. “Safe and open.”

He pointed to the Galilee, Tiberias, Capernaum, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the Dead Sea as areas where he said hotels and tourism infrastructure have continued to function. “The tourist areas were generally, in most periods, not targeted and were very safe for tourists,” he said. “We are a safe country for tourists.”

We are a safe country for tourists

His message was that most tourists’ experiences have differed sharply from the perception shaped by constant international news coverage. To support that argument, Izhakov pointed out that visitors continued to arrive even during difficult periods, including escalations that disrupted normal life and air travel.

“In 2024 and 2025, 2.3 million tourists entered,” he said. “It is not that I am talking about 200,000 people. People entered. People came.” Even during security operations, he said, Israel continued to receive visitors, though in much smaller numbers. “Tourists entered, a little, in drops, but they entered.”

Izhakov said Israel has remained able to receive travelers in the main tourism zones, even if some border areas have faced a more difficult reality. “We are an open country, and we receive people, and we have active hotels in the tourist areas,” he said. “I am not talking about the northern border area, where, of course, it is more difficult, but yes, we have enough room to receive many, many people … We are waiting for them.”

He argued that international coverage had created a darker impression than many visitors experienced on the ground. “Our campaign is a campaign of awareness, a campaign of emotion, a campaign of people speaking to people,” he said, noting that the campaign emphasizes daily life—restaurants, street scenes, and local interaction—rather than only landscapes and heritage sites.

Izhakov said travelers need to see and hear from people currently in Israel. “When someone sees and hears tourists who explain that actually it is not bad here, and everything is okay, that gives confidence,” he said. “Personal security is the most important thing right now.”

Personal security is the most important thing right now

The ministry’s new ‘I AM ISRAEL’ campaign, at a cost of 20 million shekels, was launched in the United States and targets American travelers, including Jewish and evangelical Christian audiences. The campaign includes three video series and more than 30 short social media videos, with placements planned on Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Meta, iHeartRadio and elsewhere.

According to ministry figures, approximately 400,000 tourists from the United States visited Israel in 2025, representing roughly one-third of all visitors that year. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one million Americans arrived in Israel, and in 2023, the number exceeded one million entries.

The strategy reflects a deliberate choice. The ministry is focusing on people who already feel close to the country but may hesitate due to flight costs, prices, or security concerns. “We are not going to persuade those who do not love us,” Izhakov said. “Right now, we are dealing with those who love us.”

We are not going to persuade those who do not love us. Right now, we are dealing with those who love us.

He said there are still large audiences abroad with a strong emotional connection to Israel and real potential to visit. He also noted that before the war, only about a third of tourism to Israel was Jewish, meaning Christian tourism and broader pro-Israel travel have long been essential to the industry.

“The Christian audience showed us in the past two and a half years not only support for the State of Israel,” he said, “they also helped show the world that it is possible to come, and they continued to come and did not stop coming even in the hardest times.” For the ministry, that was not only a commercial fact but a sign of attachment that shaped future investment decisions.

Izhakov described one episode involving evangelical Christians as a vivid example of that attachment. During a period of acute security tension, he said, a group of evangelicals tried to enter Israel through the Taba crossing while the country was under threat and many Israelis were in bomb shelters. “It was a crazy experience,” he said. “We prevented them from entering because we said the safety of the tourists was more important than their entering,” he said. “But understand the strength of the connection and the longing to come to Israel.”

Those visitors, he said, represent a community in which the ministry intends to keep investing. “We embrace these people, and that is why we continue to invest in tourism and in these audiences …” he said. The ministry remains in regular contact with travel agents and brings influencers to Israel so they can show their audiences what they see firsthand.

The ministry’s confidence-building effort has not been limited to videos or influencers. Izhakov said Israel has also developed practical emergency responses for foreign visitors who find themselves in the country during moments of crisis. During one recent operation, he said, the ministry activated an organized system to assist tourists, including transportation to land border crossings and direct responses to travelers seeking information. “We gave them a feeling of security, and we established a virtual bureau. We spoke with people, with anyone who had a question.”

According to Izhakov, the system drew gratitude from foreign diplomatic missions. “It was so successful that most of the embassies active in Israel simply sent us letters of thanks and directed their citizens to us in order to receive a response,” he said. “It was a great success.”

That experience, he said, changed the ministry’s own sense of preparedness. Izhakov argued that Israel’s tourism authorities are no longer improvising when a crisis affects foreign visitors, but rather operating with an institutional memory built during repeated emergencies. “We do not lose our composure or freeze when some war begins,” he said. “We are trained. The ministry is skilled and knows what to do. I hope we will not need to do it.”

Inside Israel, domestic tourism has become the industry’s stabilizer. Izhakov said Israeli travelers have helped keep hotels, guides, restaurants, and local tourism economies alive during periods when incoming tourism was limited. “Domestic tourism in Israel is what is holding this industry during this period,” he said.

Israeli travelers, he said, have historically generated roughly half or more of tourism-related income even during years when foreign arrivals were strong. “Israeli tourists were always at least 50% of the income, even in years when there were many tourists,” he said. “Certainly, in years like these, when there are fewer flights, Israelis redirect their travel plans inside the country, and that is important.”

Izhakov said the ministry does not see a rigid separation between domestic and foreign tourism because both sustain the same businesses and infrastructure. “We do not make the artificial distinction between domestic tourism and foreign tourism,” he said. “In the end, the income for the tourism industry is measured in money. When we do the breakdown, we see … almost 20 billion shekels of domestic tourism. That is big money, and it supports many households.”

The ministry plans to invest about 20 million shekels this year in domestic tourism initiatives, including projects aimed at encouraging Israelis to travel within the country and supporting local economies.

Izhakov said the ministry will again launch an Israeli Tourism Month, though in winter rather than summer, because Israeli families already know how to fill the country’s summer destinations. The goal, he explained, is to drive movement in slower seasons and help tourism businesses when they need it most. He also expressed hope that the north, which has suffered heavily during the recent conflict, will benefit from renewed Israeli travel. “I hope the north will open more toward the summer, and then the north will also be able to recover thanks to domestic tourism,” he said.

On hotel capacity, Izhakov was blunt: “In terms of capacity, we have no problem absorbing people,” he said. “The problem is that the flight schedule does not return from one moment to the next.” Israel has about 50,000 hotel rooms, he said, and the main challenge is not where to put tourists, but how to bring them in.

“To move an aircraft from one place to another, these are planning cycles of several months ahead,” he explained. Aviation operates on timelines slower than headlines, and inbound tourism often depends on decisions made months before a traveler boards a plane.

That longer horizon helps explain the timing of the American campaign. Izhakov said the ministry is not expecting the US campaign to change summer tourism overnight. It is instead intended to influence future booking cycles, especially for fall, winter, and religious travel periods.

“Booking is something that takes time,” he said. “We began a campaign that will be on the air for at least four months, if not half a year.”

The ministry’s goal, therefore, is to ensure that when travelers begin making decisions about future trips, Israel remains on their list. If the number of flights increases, prices fall, and confidence improves, officials hope the emotional connection maintained now can turn into arrivals later.

Izhakov’s message to prospective visitors was direct. “We are waiting for tourists,” he said. “The State of Israel is open to tourists. Whoever loves us should stand by our side now. This industry is hungry, happy to receive people, and we as a ministry welcome every tourist.”

Every tourist who comes to Israel becomes an ambassador for Israel

For Izhakov, tourism is not only an economic engine, though he repeatedly stressed the number of families and businesses that depend on it. It is also a way for visitors to encounter Israel outside the frame of breaking news. “Every tourist who comes to Israel becomes an ambassador for Israel,” he said.

The message to those travelers is not complicated. An industry that has spent more than two years absorbing one crisis after another is asking its friends abroad to come back—not only when everything feels easy, but when their presence matters.