Israelis in Cyprus Report Strong Sense of Safety Despite Rising Crime Concerns

Security remains high for Israelis and Jews on the island even as officials note a modest increase in reported crime and shifting demographics

[LARNACA] An Israeli longtime resident of Cyprus says the island remains a place where Israelis and Jews generally feel safe, despite some concerns about crime and shifting demographics since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Speaking to The Media Line from Larnaca, Shely said Cypriots “love Israel” and that many Jewish visitors from Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom continue to see Cyprus as a secure and welcoming destination. He described the island as a natural gathering point for Israelis because of its proximity to Israel, saying it is only about 40 minutes away by air.

Shely said some Jewish visitors have asked whether they should hide visible signs of their identity, such as a kippah, or avoid speaking Hebrew in public. His answer, he said, is no.

“I always recommend to them, just, you know, be proud,” he said. “No one’s going to do anything. You’re incredibly safe here.”

Be proud. No one’s going to do anything. You’re incredibly safe here.

He acknowledged that in the early period after the war began, there were a few marches and instances of graffiti, but said those signs quickly disappeared.

Recent official data shows a modest increase in reported crime in Cyprus, although overall crime levels remain low compared to much of Europe.

At the same time, Shely said perceptions on the island have grown somewhat more complicated as more people from Middle Eastern countries—not only Israel—have arrived in recent years. He linked that trend to a rise in serious crime and said some locals have expressed unease.

Even so, he said many Cypriots still view Israelis favorably, particularly those who relocate and invest in the local economy. He added that after periods of war in Israel, Cyprus often sees an influx of Israelis seeking stability and a quieter environment in which to raise their children.

Sometimes … you want to raise your kids in a place where there’s less war

“We are seeing so, so many Israelis looking for shelter here,” he said. “Sometimes, you know, you want to raise your kids in a place where there’s less war.”