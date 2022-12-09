Donate
Israelis Prepare for Netanyahu’s Incoming Government
Israel's ex-premier and leader of the Likud party Binyamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on Nov. 2, 2022, after the end of voting for national elections. (Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel
Maya Margit
12/09/2022

Former Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will be returned to office following Israel’s fifth election in four years. Netanyahu’s bloc won a 64-seat majority in the Knesset, or parliament. He has until December 11 to form a government, though he can request a two-week extension.

As coalition negotiations come down to the wire, many, including some of Netanyahu’s supporters, are questioning the extremist character of the incoming government.

The Media Line spoke to some people on the street in Jerusalem, both in favor and against the expected government coalition, to get their thoughts.

Video production: Dario Sanchez

