Israel’s Police Have a Lot on their Plate – with Plenty of Indigestion to Go Around (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Supt. Mickey Rosenfeld talks to The Media Line about facing down protesters and pandemic scofflaws, and the tempers that can flare

Israeli police have a tougher than usual job of late.

They have to enforce a coronavirus lockdown, including in the country’s ultra-Orthodox communities. Infection rates there are sky-high because residents often live, worship and study in close quarters. These individuals also tend to distrust rules and regulations emanating from anyone but their rabbis.

The police are also busy with demonstrators who say Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu should step down due to his corruption trial and because of the way he has handled the pandemic. Many of their rallies defy the strict limits of the lockdown.

In both cases, tempers are flaring, whether among the ultra-Orthodox, who feel vilified; the anti-Netanyahu protesters, who say a recent crackdown stemmed from political pressure; or the cops themselves, who clearly have a lot on their plate.

For their point of view, The Media Line spoke with Supt. Micky Rosenfeld, spokesperson to the foreign media for the Israel Police.