Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The two Benjamins: Netanyahu (left) and Gantz. (US State Department; Reuven Kapochinsky/Israel Resilience Party)
Audio
By Region
Israel
prime minister
coalition
Knesset
Reuven Rivlin
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Dr. Yonatan Freeman

Israel’s Rivlin Looks to the Knesset for a Prime Minister (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/16/2020

The Media Line speaks with political scientist Yonatan Freeman, who says it’s to keep up the pressure on two Benjamins

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has turned to the Knesset, the country’s parliament, to come up with a prime minister-designate who can form a viable ruling coalition. He made the move after centrist leader Benny Gantz, whom he had entrusted with the mandate to form a government, failed.

Unable to form a Center-Left government, Gantz then moved into negotiations with right-wing Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to establish a unity government, or, as the two have called it, an emergency government in light of the coronavirus pandemic. This, too, failed to gel.

Netanyahu is facing a corruption trial and badly wants to remain prime minister. Gantz, too, is under pressure, presiding over a much-diminished party owing to his willingness to break a campaign promise and join with Netanyahu. It is this pressure, according to Dr. Yonatan Freeman, a political scientist with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, that Rivlin is keeping in mind as he shifts his gaze to the Knesset.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.