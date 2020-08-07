Israel’s SodaStream Develops Coronavirus Respiratory Aid

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel-based SodaStream has partnered with Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in developing a non-invasive respiratory device to help COVID-19 patients breathe easier.

The device, called Stream02, is a nasal therapy machine that may help alleviate mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms and avoid the need for a more invasive ventilator, which is in short supply, being used for more severe cases.

The Israeli Health Ministry has approved a clinical trial involving 40 patients.

Syria

Three health workers in a displaced persons’ camp in northeastern Syria have contracted the novel coronavirus, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late this week.

They are the first reported COVID-19 infections at the Al-Hol camp, a vast tent city that is home to tens of thousands of people, including the relatives of Islamic State terrorists. The camp is run by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, which holds most of northeastern Syria and has reported 54 coronavirus cases.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 along with one death and 354 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Health Minister Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Oweis pointed to family gatherings as the cause of the 30% increase in infections.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE as of Friday stood at 61,845, with 354 deaths and 55,739 recoveries.

Iran

A BBC Persian service investigation has found that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Iran is nearly triple what the government claims, and the number of cases nearly double.

The data, sent to BBC by an anonymous source, appears to show that 42,000 people died from the coronavirus up to July 20, according to what are said to be the government’s own records. This contrasts with the official number 14,405, as reported by the Health Ministry. The number of people infected is said to be 451,024, as opposed to the official count of 278,827.

The official numbers still make Iran the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.