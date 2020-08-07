Donate
Light Theme
Log In
By Region
Mideast
Statistics
coronavirus
Middle East
infections
deaths
respiratory device
ventilators
Syria
Iran
Israel

Israel’s SodaStream Develops Coronavirus Respiratory Aid

Joshua Robbin Marks
08/07/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

Israel-based SodaStream has partnered with Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in developing a non-invasive respiratory device to help COVID-19 patients breathe easier.

The device, called Stream02, is a nasal therapy machine that may help alleviate mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms and avoid the need for a more invasive ventilator, which is in short supply, being used for more severe cases.

The Israeli Health Ministry has approved a clinical trial involving 40 patients.

Syria

Three health workers in a displaced persons’ camp in northeastern Syria have contracted the novel coronavirus, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late this week.

They are the first reported COVID-19 infections at the Al-Hol camp, a vast tent city that is home to tens of thousands of people, including the relatives of Islamic State terrorists. The camp is run by the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration, which holds most of northeastern Syria and has reported 54 coronavirus cases.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 along with one death and 354 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. Health Minister Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Oweis pointed to family gatherings as the cause of the 30% increase in infections.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UAE as of Friday stood at 61,845, with 354 deaths and 55,739 recoveries.

Iran

A BBC Persian service investigation has found that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Iran is nearly triple what the government claims, and the number of cases nearly double.

The data, sent to BBC by an anonymous source, appears to show that 42,000 people died from the coronavirus up to July 20, according to what are said to be the government’s own records. This contrasts with the official number 14,405, as reported by the Health Ministry. The number of people infected is said to be 451,024, as opposed to the official count of 278,827.

The official numbers still make Iran the hardest-hit country in the Middle East.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan36,8961,29825,8409,758
Algeria33,6261,27323,2389,115
Bahrain42,88915639,9452,788
Cyprus1,20819856333
Djibouti5,330595,057214
Egypt95,0064,95148,89841,157
Iran320,11717,976277,46324,678
Iraq140,6035,161101,02534,417
Israel80,05457655,25624,222
Jordan1,232111,17150
Kuwait70,04546961,6107,966
Lebanon5,672701,9743,628
Libya4,8791076524,120
Mauritania6,4441575,291996
Morocco29,64444920,5538,642
Oman80,71349270,9109,311
Pakistan282,6456,052258,09918,494
Palestinian Territories13,398926,9076,399
Qatar112,092178108,8313,083
Saudi Arabia284,2263,055247,08934,082
Somalia3,227931,7281,406
Sudan11,7807636,1944,823
Syria99948311640
Tunisia1,642511,241350
Turkey237,2655,798220,54610,921
United Arab Emirates61,84535455,7395,752
Yemen1,768508898362
Total1,965,24550,2161,647,322267,707

 

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.