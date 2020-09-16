‘It’s Amazing’: Israelis React to Peace Deals with UAE and Bahrain (VIDEO REPORT)
Signing of historic agreements with Gulf states inspires optimism and hope in Israel
Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have signed historic normalization agreements that could drastically alter the political map of the region.
Israelis warmly welcomed the move, with sites in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv being illuminated with messages of peace in Hebrew, Arabic and English.
The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to find out what they had to say.