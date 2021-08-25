Jerusalem Gateway Project to Transform Israel’s Capital Into Tech Hub (VIDEO REPORT)

The ancient city of Jerusalem – holy to Judaism, Christianity and Islam and renowned for its rich history and culture – could soon become Israel’s high-tech and biotech capital thanks to a massive development project. Located at the western entrance to the city near a new high-speed intercity railway station, the Jerusalem Gateway project will see 20 towers built over 55 acres of space in the coming years. The multibillion-dollar plan includes office blocks, hotels, commercial and cultural areas, housing and a variety of sustainable public transit options.

