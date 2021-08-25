Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jerusalem Gateway Project to Transform Israel’s Capital Into Tech Hub (VIDEO REPORT)
A simulation of what the Jerusalem Gateway project will look like once completed. (Courtesy)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Jerusalem
Video
Jerusalem
Gateway
high-tech
office buildings

Jerusalem Gateway Project to Transform Israel’s Capital Into Tech Hub (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
08/25/2021

The ancient city of Jerusalem – holy to Judaism, Christianity and Islam and renowned for its rich history and culture – could soon become Israel’s high-tech and biotech capital thanks to a massive development project. Located at the western entrance to the city near a new high-speed intercity railway station, the Jerusalem Gateway project will see 20 towers built over 55 acres of space in the coming years. The multibillion-dollar plan includes office blocks, hotels, commercial and cultural areas, housing and a variety of sustainable public transit options.

For the full print story, see “Jerusalem Envisions Future as Israel’s High-Tech Capital.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.