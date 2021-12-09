This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan, Cyprus Lead MENA Region in New COVID-19 Cases
College students are seen on the first day of the new academic year after a hiatus of in-school learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the University of Jordan in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 10, 2021. (Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images)
By Region
Cyprus
Jordan
roundup
coronavirus
COVID-19
Middle East
MENA
Statistics

Jordan, Cyprus Lead MENA Region in New COVID-19 Cases

Steven Ganot
12/09/2021

Under-testing in Jordan suggests spread of COVID may be far greater than official numbers indicate

With Jordan entering a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and Cyprus in the midst of a fourth wave, the two countries are worst in the Middle East and North Africa for COVID-19 cases per million people.

On Wednesday, Jordan reported 5,180 new confirmed cases of infection – about 504 per million people. In Cyprus, there were 576 new cases on Wednesday – about 472 per million.

As of December 8, the seven-day rolling average of daily new infections per million people stood at about 601 in Cyprus and 478 in Jordan. The total number of new cases for the previous seven days was 4,205 per million people in Cyprus and 3,345 per million in Jordan.

Jordan now leads the MENA region in COVID-19 deaths per million people. For the week ending December 8, it reported 21.13 deaths per million people from the virus, and its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths stood at 3.02.

Despite the higher number of daily new cases per million people in Cyprus, deaths from COVID-19 remain higher in Turkey (2.3 per million, as a seven-day rolling average) and Lebanon (1.46 per million) than in Cyprus (1.12 per million).

The better outcome despite higher levels of COVID infection reflects Cyprus’ high rate of full vaccination (65.8%), compared to Turkey (59.71%) and Lebanon (25.54%). Jordan also has a relatively low rate of full vaccination (37.01%), which contributes to the higher risk of death among COVID patients there.

Jordan shows a worryingly high test positivity rate of 10% (as of December 5). The World Health Organization says that positivity rates over 5% indicate severe under-testing, which suggests that the number of people who actually have COVID-19 in Jordan may be far greater than the official numbers indicate. This concern is bolstered by Jordan’s reported testing rate, which, on December 5, stood at only 4.52 tests per day per 1,000 people.

In Cyprus, the test positivity rate is now only 0.6%. The testing rate has steadily increased from about 53 tests per day per 1,000 people at the end of October to more than 90 today, which gives high confidence that there isn’t much “hidden COVID” in the population.

The effective reproduction rate (R) – the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual – is worryingly high in both countries. As of Dec. 5, it stood at 1.57 in Cyprus and 1.25 in Jordan. Rates greater than 1 show the infection spreading in the population.

Early in the pandemic, Jordan gained a reputation for stringent measures against the coronavirus, including a strict lockdown and a monthslong ban on the entry of incoming visitors in 2020, which took a high toll on the country’s economy. Cyprus also adopted a policy of strict measures, though not quite as much as Jordan, early in the pandemic. Since then, both countries have loosened their COVID restrictions.

Jordan’s COVID response, which, from March 18 to April 20, 2020, rated 100 out of 100 on the Stringency Index, a composite measure based on nine response indicators including school closures, workplace closures, and travel bans, now rates a rather low 34.26.

Cyprus, whose COVID restrictions between April 16 and May 3, 2020 gave it a 94.44 on the Stringency Index, now (as of November 29) is rated 46.3 on the same index.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added Cyprus and Jordan to its list of Level 4 (“very high”) risk travel destinations, its highest-risk category.

Middle Eastern and North African countries already at Level 4 include Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, and Turkey.

In addition, the CDC includes Afghanistan, Algeria, Syria and Yemen in its “Level Unknown” category, for lack of reliable information about the disease.

Regarding both Level 4 and Level Unknown countries, the CDC recommends on its website that people “avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.”

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 2:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0) on Thursday.

 

CountryConfirmed CasesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan157,5857,321141,5118,753
Algeria212,0476,122145,67760,248
Bahrain277,9351,394276,194347
Cyprus138,733605124,37013,758
Djibouti13,50918813,29526
Egypt365,83120,877304,15640,798
Iran6,147,872130,5245,950,42566,923
Iraq2,086,70223,9432,053,4189,341
Israel1,348,4868,2101,334,1336,143
Jordan993,33911,850916,40665,083
Kuwait413,5882,466410,786336
Lebanon683,3268,804638,06536,457
Libya376,8735,529360,90810,436
Mauritania39,66984438,124701
Morocco950,94614,792933,6582,496
Oman304,6794,113300,066500
Pakistan1,288,05328,8031,249,4219,829
Palestinian Territories432,9214,558424,7543,609
Qatar244,867611241,9382,318
Saudi Arabia550,0888,850539,2771,961
Somalia23,0511,33112,3259,395
Sudan44,4063,20136,0095,196
Syria48,9012,79330,07016,038
Tunisia718,86625,413692,0681,385
Turkey8,964,71178,4078,516,522369,782
United Arab Emirates742,5672,149737,6562,762
Yemen10,0471,9566,9281,163
Total27,579,598405,65426,428,160745,784

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.