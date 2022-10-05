Jordan Gateway Project Will Have Regional Benefits, Israeli Officials Say

But not all are optimistic about the joint Israeli-Jordanian employment and industrial park

More than a quarter century after Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty, the Jordan Gateway project slowly but surely is becoming a reality, Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej told The Media Line.

Frej called the Jordan Gateway plan, a planned industrial park/free trade zone on both sides of the Jordan River, a “breakthrough” in relations between the two countries, which officially have had relatively stable ties, and said that such cooperation will solidify economic relations that will translate to strengthening people-to-people relations.

He said that construction of the border crossing point for the project was approved at the last Israeli Cabinet session “and the Israel Crossing Authority must start work within 120 days.”

In August, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced that his government would accelerate the neglected project to build a joint Israeli-Jordanian industrial park straddling the banks of the Jordan River.

Frej is optimistic about the project, saying that it will change the economic situation of the two countries, and beyond.

“The goods that come from the port in Haifa will be stored there before transport by land to the Gulf region, meaning there will be a traffic process,” he said.

According to Frej, the goal is to have more than 10,000 Jordanians working in the industrial park.

“Factories will be built in the industrial park that will absorb a Jordanian workforce that will benefit many investors who want to move to Jordan because of the manpower available on the Jordanian side,” he explained.

The project, which has been idle for decades, was the fruit of the peace treaty signed in 1994, and will allow citizens of both countries to work in a joint industrial park in a free-trade zone.

Frej says the Jordanian side has allocated 700 dunams (173 acres), and “an initial set-up of five factories has begun, employing 500 people there. The bridge linking Israel and Jordan was built at a cost of 700 million shekels,” or about $193 million.

Despite all the official hype, former Israeli ambassador to Jordan, Dr. Oded Eran, told The Media Line that the project has been developing “very slowly” because of the “chaotic” political situation in Israel, that has seen five elections in the last four and a half years. He also blamed the “Israeli bureaucratic process.”

“It is necessary to complete the work in this park and, hopefully, when there’s a more stable government it will be able to complete the necessary measures which are required to complete the work,” he said.

But Eran, who served in Amman for three years, said “anti-Israel sentiment” in Jordan is also to blame.

He said that, despite the official enthusiasm, he doesn’t expect the outcome of the venture will be great.

“To my regret, the impact will be very limited,” he said of the project.

He explains that the general approach of the Jordanian government, and the majority of the Jordanian businesses, “will not change its citizens’ view of the relations with Israel.”

The Jordanian government has been silent on the project.

Relations between the two countries have long been tense, in large part because of the tension surrounding Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem. Jordan is the custodian of Islamic and Christian holy sites in east Jerusalem, and publicly praising such a project harms its standing domestically.

“I think that, regardless of whether or when the park begins to operate, the Jordanian government, rightly from their point of view, emphasizes only the negatives in the relations. That is to say they mostly publicize the king’s activity regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” said Erdan, who noted that there is “no mention of economic relations” in news media outlets in the kingdom.

“There’s cooperation on water, cooperation on gas and security, but the only emphasis is on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the wrongs of what the Israeli government does or doesn’t do regarding the conflict,” said Erdan.