Kazakhstan Goes to the Polls in Parliamentary, Local Elections
A man in Almaty votes in Kazakhstan's parliamentary elections on March 19, 2023. (Ruslan Pryanikov/AFP via Getty Images)
Mohammad Al-Kassim
03/19/2023

TML's Mohammad Al-Kassim talks to analysts in Astana as 12 million registered Kazakh voters cast ballots for the lower parliament and local councils, following a constitutional referendum in June and a snap presidential election in November

[Astana] Kazakh voters were heading to the polls Sunday for the third national election in less than a year.
This time, some 12 million registered voters have the chance to cast their ballots for the lower parliament and local councils, following a constitutional referendum in June and a snap presidential election in November that solidified President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s position as the oil-rich country’s preeminent leader.
Tokayev had promised to allow more competition in the political sphere soon after he took power in March 2019.
Following bloody protests in January 2022 over steep price rises after the lifting of government price caps on liquefied gas, President Tokayev announced several political measures to appease protesters. including presidential and parliamentary elections.

