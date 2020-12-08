You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Leaks of Ashrawi Resignation Signal Rift Within Palestinian Leadership
Hanan Ashrawi at Duisburg-Essen University on Nov. 11, 2007. (Carsten Sohn/WIkimedia Commons)
By Region
Palestinian Territories
Hanan Ashrawi
PLO
Palestinian Authority
Resignation
Mahmoud Abbas

Leaks of Ashrawi Resignation Signal Rift Within Palestinian Leadership

Dima Abumaria
12/08/2020

Experts attribute division to Palestinian Authority’s ‘individualistic approach’ to decision-making, ignoring the PLO

Reports are circulating among Palestinians that Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, a veteran member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, submitted her resignation a few days ago to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is also chairman of both the PLO and the ruling Fatah movement.

Also, according to the leaks which began on Monday, Abbas has not yet decided whether to accept her resignation.

Experts indicated that if the leaked rumors turn out to be true, Ashrawi, 74, might be acting to protest against the Palestinian Authority’s November 17 decision to restore relations with Israel based on a letter declaring a commitment to past agreements from Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun, the head of the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories unit, and without consulting with senior Palestinian officials.

The resumption of security coordination with Israel should be a decision of the PLO’s National Council. How was it taken by the president and some of his assistants, away from the organization and the PA itself?

Ashrawi did not respond to requests for comment from The Media Line by press time.

Hani al-Masri, head of the Masarat Center, a Ramallah-based think tank, told The Media Line that the leaks point to a crisis in the PLO’s work, which is expressed from time to time.

“The organization has been frozen since Oslo, and is brought back to life in time of need, not continuously. Therefore, it doesn’t play its main role as a reference for the Palestinian people,” Masri said.

The PLO is no longer participating in a practical way in making decisions, he added. “If you go to the Palestinian street and ask about the PLO, including of college students, many people don’t know about it, or don’t differentiate it from the PA,” he said.

Regardless of whether Ashrawi submitted her resignation or not, there was a crisis related to how political decisions are made, he said.

“The resumption of security coordination with Israel should be a decision of the PLO’s National Council. How was it taken by the president and some of his assistants, away from the organization and the PA itself?” Masri asked.

He explained that the tax funds collected by Israel for the PA belong by right to the Palestinians, but the earlier decision to stop working within the agreements signed with Israel was made by the PLO’s top councils. “The organization is absent, and its role is absent as well,” he said.

The PA decided to resume security cooperation with Israel last month, after halting it in May over Israeli plans, now suspended, to annex parts of the West Bank, land captured by Israel in the 1967 war. PA Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh announced the news on Twitter, stressing that relations were restored “as they were before May 19, after confirming that Israel would abide by signed agreements.”

Moeen al-Taher, a Jordanian political analyst and writer for the Institute for Palestine Studies in Amman, told The Media Line that if the reports of Ashrawi’s resignation are true, the move was a protest against the Palestinian leadership’s “individualistic decision-making approach” where it overturned PLO Central Council and Executive Committee decisions amid an absence of the role of institutions in general.

“I think Ashrawi is protesting the way in which the matter was dealt with, reducing the level of political engagement, as the one who handed the letter to Sheikh was Kamil Abu Rukun, who manages West Bank affairs, not any Israeli on a political level,” Taher said.

He added that Abu Rukun in his letter blamed the PA for its refusal to accept the tax funds, and said that if the PA wanted the money, it could take it, without Israel committing to anything, “no halting settlements, no nothing.”

The PLO Central Council decided in 2018 to dissolve the agreements signed with Israel, including the Oslo Accords and the Paris Protocol, or The Protocol on Economic Relations, he said.

“Suddenly and based on a letter from Kamil Abu Rukun, matters were reversed without achieving anything,” Taher said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.