Donate
Light Theme
Log In
V for ‘Very Uncertain.’ Fighters loyal to Libya’s UN-backed Government of National Accord pose on June 1 at a position south of the capital Tripoli. (AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Libya
peace talks
Government of National Accord
Libyan National Army
Khalifa Haftar
United Nations
Tripoli
Benghazi
offensive
Turkey
Russia

Libya Heads for Peace Talks, the Outcome being Anyone’s Guess (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
06/03/2020

Analyst Tim Eaton tells The Media Line that one of the players is not known for honoring agreements, and at least two foreign powers will be watching things closely

The United Nations says the two sides fighting in Libya – the UN-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, and insurgents led by Benghazi-based warlord Khalifa Haftar – have agreed to return to the peace table.

The Media Line turned to Tim Eaton, a Libya analyst at Chatham House, the London-based Royal Institute of International Affairs, for some insight into what led to this development, and a look at the players, both local and foreign.

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.