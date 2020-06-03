Libya Heads for Peace Talks, the Outcome being Anyone’s Guess (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Analyst Tim Eaton tells The Media Line that one of the players is not known for honoring agreements, and at least two foreign powers will be watching things closely

The United Nations says the two sides fighting in Libya – the UN-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, and insurgents led by Benghazi-based warlord Khalifa Haftar – have agreed to return to the peace table.

The Media Line turned to Tim Eaton, a Libya analyst at Chatham House, the London-based Royal Institute of International Affairs, for some insight into what led to this development, and a look at the players, both local and foreign.