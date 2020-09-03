Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Making Some Sense of the Eastern Mediterranean Saber Rattling (AUDIO INTERVIEW)
A Hellenic Navy fast missile boat is shown on August 28 patrolling off the tiny Greek island of Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean Sea just a mile and a half off the Turkish mainland. (Louisa Goulia/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio
By Region
Turkey
Greece
natural gas deposits
Eastern Mediterranean
Aegean Sea
domestic issues
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
desperate for energy
Middle East
Turkey
Ankara

Making Some Sense of the Eastern Mediterranean Saber Rattling (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
09/03/2020

The Media Line speaks with Turkey hand Gokhan Bacik about Ankara’s tough stance on its presence in the Aegean Sea

Two old foes from the eastern Mediterranean – Turkey and Greece – are rattling sabers again. At issue now is the specter of rich natural gas fields beneath the sea, primarily in, but not limited to, the Aegean.

Last week, Turkish warplanes turned back Greek jets in the skies over these waters, and the question is where this might lead. Turkey is already testing the European Union’s willingness to back Athens as well as the Republic of Cyprus, another EU member state whose waters Ankara covets.

For strategic fortification, both sides have concluded maritime pacts with other regional players – Turkey with Libya, Greece with Egypt – adding potential for an even wider conflict.

The Media Line spoke with Prof. Gokhan Bacik, a political scientist affiliated with Palacky University in the Czech Republic, to learn more about what Turkey and its leadership have in mind.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.