Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Most Palestinians Believe Long-Awaited Elections Will Take Place
Security measures are taken in front of Central Election Commission building after Palestinian authorities opened registration for the legislative elections, scheduled for May 22, in Gaza City, Gaza on March 20, 2021. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
By Region
Palestinian Territories
Palestinian elections
Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research
West Bank
Gaza
Marwan Barghouti
Mahmoud Abbas

Most Palestinians Believe Long-Awaited Elections Will Take Place

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2021

Survey of West Bank and Gaza residents finds Hamas-Fatah reconciliation, economy, graft, Gaza blockade top citizens’ concerns 

Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip are increasingly confident that the Palestinian Authority’s first elections since 2006 will take place as scheduled, and Marwan Barghouti, imprisoned by Israel since 2002 for his involvement in several murders and terror attacks executed in Israel during the Second Intifada, remains their most popular political figure, according a poll released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PSR).

The respondents’ top priorities going into the May 22 Palestinian Legislation Council (PLC) and July 31 presidential votes are uniting the West Bank and the Gaza Strip; improving economic conditions; combating corruption; and ending the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of Gaza.

The largest percentage believes a Hamas electoral victory would be bad for all these priorities except combating corruption, where no negative impact is expected. This may be why the findings indicate a rise in the vote for Fatah and a decline in the willingness to vote for Hamas compared to the Ramallah-based PSR’s findings three months ago.

Some 61% of respondents expect the parliamentary vote to take place soon, up from 32% three months ago. If Israel refuses to allow elections to take place in east Jerusalem, 65% said east Jerusalemites should vote just outside the city limits. Another 27% demand the cancelation of elections if Israel does not allow east Jerusalemites to vote in their city.

But only 42%of Palestinians believe the elections will be free and fair, and 48% think they will not be free and fair. Moreover, 69% of those who responded to the survey believe that if Hamas wins, Fatah will not accept the results, and 60% say that if Fatah wins, Hamas will do the same.

A major concern for Fatah is whether party dissidents will lead independent electoral lists in the PLC vote, splitting the movement’s vote and leading to a possible repeat of the scenario that led to Hamas’ victory in the legislative contest back in 2006.

Former Fatah Gaza strongman Mohammed Dahlan, who is living in exile in Abu Dhabi, and Nasser al-Qudwa, former PA President Yasser Arafat’s nephew, have both considered leading such independent lists.

More seriously, if Barghouti, serving five life sentences in Israel for the murders committed when he led Fatah’s Tanzim paramilitary offshoot during the Second Intifada, presents his own candidates list, the movement’s vote would split into near-equal parts, according to the survey.

As for the presidency, the public shows a clear preference to see Barghouti (22%) lead the PA over the incumbent Mahmoud Abbas (14%) of Fatah, or Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh (9%). The findings indicate a limited increase in demand for Abbas’ resignation, despite the fact that he is polling slightly better at 47% in a one-on-one competition against Haniyeh, with 46%, than he did three months ago.

Only 23% of the public think Abbas is the best Fatah candidate for president; and 57% view him as the wrong choice. Some 49% of Palestinians prefer Barghouti, 12% prefer Dahlan, 5% back current Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and 4% support Qudwa.

There is a limited rise in optimism, to 34%, for a Fatah-Hamas reconciliation and a rise to 43% in the perception that West Bankers can criticize the PA without fear.

Almost half of the public, at 43%, which is slightly fewer than three months ago, is still reluctant or unwilling to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A majority of 58% opposes to a return to bilateral Palestinian-Israeli negotiations without preconditions, despite the optimism generated by the election of the Biden administration.

On the other hand, despite the International Criminal Court’s recent decision to assert jurisdiction over the occupied Palestinian territories, 66% of the public is pessimistic about the court’s ability to restrict Israeli behavior, while 25% expects it to impose at least some restrictions. In fact, a large majority, or 73%, thinks that no Israeli official will ever be prosecuted by the court, while 21% think one or more Israeli officials might be prosecuted.

The PSR interviewed 1,200 adults face to face in 120 randomly selected locations in the West Bank and Gaza between March 14 and 19. The margin of error is +/-3%.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.