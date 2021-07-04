Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Nanotechnology and Art Collide in Mind-Bending New Israeli Museum
Detail from "Stretching the Limits" installation by artist Vardi Bobrow, with the help of researcher Prof. Orit Shefi. (Michael Amar)
By Region
Israel
nanotechnology
Museum
Israel

Nanotechnology and Art Collide in Mind-Bending New Israeli Museum

Maya Margit
07/04/2021

Interdisciplinary new museum features collaborations between scientists and artists that explore the wild world of nanotechnology

A new museum set to open in Israel this week combines the cutting-edge field of nanotechnology with the world of contemporary art to create a uniquely mind-bending experience.

The Fetter Nanoscience and Art Museum, located at Bar-Ilan University’s Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials (BINA), pushes the limits of creative expression with a series of artworks that are exhibited throughout the institute’s seven floors.

The launch show, Titled “New Languages,” features collaborations between artists and scientists from a wide variety of nanotechnology-related disciplines, including biology, computer science, engineering and chemistry.

Artist Ella Goldman’s installation “Here and There” at the Fetter Museum of Nanotechnology in Israel. (Michael Amar)

Slated to open to the public on Thursday, the museum is the brainchild of acclaimed physics professor Yuval Garini, former director of BINA.

As he was wandering down the spacious halls of the institute one day, Garini realized that much could be done to make better use of the expansive central rooms and meeting areas at BINA.

“Nanotechnology is an interdisciplinary field so you really have to have the scientists from different disciplines working together to get something really novel,” Garini told The Media Line, adding that one of the primary purposes of the museum is to attract youngsters to join the burgeoning field of nanotechnology.

“For me, art and science are so enjoyable … they give so much satisfaction and increase the depth of understanding of what we are doing here,” he said.

According to Garini, it took several years to get the concept of the Fetter Nanoscience and Art Museum off the ground.

The marriage of art with science led to some unexpectedly fruitful and fascinating results.

One of the mesmerizing (and complex) artworks on display is Eili Levy’s installation, “Flooding.” Levy coated a spoon in a super-hydrophobic material that was developed by scientists at the institute.

Artist Eili Levy (right) and Prof. Shlomo Margel in the latter’s lab at BINA, June 27, 2021. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

In a quasi-cinematic experience, the installation follows the journey that a drop of water takes through all the various moving elements that Levy designed.

“It’s like a dance or performance for me,” Levy told The Media Line. “There are many different elements that are synchronized to work together.”

The artist described the creative process – which included working with Prof. Shlomo Margel and scientists in his laboratory – as being a “very joyful and meaningful” experience.

“It was fascinating to be able to enter the world of the laboratory and to see everything that they are doing,” Levy said. “There is a lot of creativity in science. Creativity does not belong solely to the realm of art but exists within everyone.”

The super-hydrophobic coating Levy relied on in her work was developed in the laboratory of Prof. Shlomo Margel, an award-winning scientist who is widely viewed as one of the world’s nanotechnology pioneers.

“I think there is a lot of imagination between artists and scientists because a good scientist and a good artist have to [invent things],” Margel told The Media Line.

Indeed, using the museum as a catalyst for interdisciplinary dialogue was one of the main goals, according to curator Tal Yizrael.

“When people from different creative disciplines meet they find a new way of thinking,” Yizrael told The Media Line. “[This] is actually like creating a new language.”

New works will be added as time goes by and as these dialogues continue, she said. Unlike traditional white cube museums, the art at the Fetter Museum is exhibited in the institute’s main halls and in between its research labs, making for a one-of-a-kind museum experience in Israel.

Artist Vardi Bobrow, for instance, created an imposing large-scale sculptural installation called “Stretching the Limits” in BINA’s main hall that consists of a staggering 15,000 rubber bands. The rubber bands are intended to illustrate how damaged neurons recover by stretching and growing, an area of research that was explored by Prof. Orit Shefi.

“Stretching the Limits” installation by artist Vardi Bobrow, with the help of researcher Prof. Orit Shefi, June 27, 2021. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

On the ground floor of the museum, artist Mahmood Kaiss meanwhile explored the universe of nanomaterials and geometric structures in his wood-based installation piece “Arabesque #4.” Kaiss’ sculpture was paired with Prof. Adi Salomon’s lab, which focuses on photonics and advanced materials.

Prof. Adi Salomon (right), of Bar-Ilan University’s Institute of Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials, seen here working with other scientists in her lab, June 27, 2021. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)

“[Kais] is also dealing a lot with geometrical structures, as we do,” Salomon related to The Media Line. “We design geometrical structures inside metals; these geometrical structures actually trap the light energy onto the surface.

“From my point of view, art is part of science,” Salomon said. “You can learn science through art.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.