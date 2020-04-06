Donate
In this photo from April 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (R) sits beside then-IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz (L) at a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers, Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Israel. (Jim Hollander - Pool/Getty Images)
Netanyahu, Gantz Unity Gov’t Talks Reach Critical Stage (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Charles Bybelezer
04/06/2020

Coalition negotiations between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party have reached a critical juncture. While many gaps have been bridged, obstacles remain before a formal government might be installed in Jerusalem for the first time since December 2018. The country has held three consecutive elections since then, and public pressure is mounting on politicians to set aside their differences amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Media Line spoke about the matter with Dov Lipman, formerly a member of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, representing the Yesh Atid party, and an expert on the nation’s political system.

