Binyamin Netanyahu (left) and Benny Gantz. (US State Department; Reuven Kapochinsky/Israel Resilience Party)
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Annexation
West Bank
coalition
Palestinians
United States
Donald Trump

Netanyahu vs. Gantz on Annexation (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Charles Bybelezer
06/18/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has reportedly presented Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz with a range of options related to Jerusalem’s prospective annexation of parts of the West Bank.

According to media reports, the four scenarios vary from the “symbolic” application of Israeli sovereignty over a few large settlements to about 30% of the West Bank, as is ultimately envisioned by the Trump Administration’s Middle East peace plan.

However, the White House has reportedly conditioned its backing of annexations on broad support in the Israeli cabinet, which is split nearly evenly between members of Netanyahu’s and Gantz’s political blocs.

During a meeting on Wednesday between the Israeli leaders, Gantz reportedly reiterated his opposition to annexing any territory inhabited by Palestinians and restated his desire to proceed only in coordination with the international community.

The Media Line spoke about the internal debate with Amir Oren, an expert on Israeli politics.

