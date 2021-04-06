Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu’s Paths to Premiership and Presidency Both Appear Blocked, Says Expert
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Israel's Knesset (parliament) in Jerusalem, on April 6, 2021. - Israel's president nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a government, two weeks after the latest inconclusive election, but voiced doubt that any lawmaker could forge a parliamentary majority. (Photo by Alex Kolomoisky / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX KOLOMOISKY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Region
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Israeli prime minister
President
Naftali Bennett
form government
opinion poll

Netanyahu’s Paths to Premiership and Presidency Both Appear Blocked, Says Expert

Daniel Sonnenfeld
04/06/2021

With the Israeli prime minister lacking 61 seats to form government, presidency raised as alternative; but new poll finds 53% of Israelis are opposed

With Israeli politics at an impasse, a new option has been put on the table – Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as president.

As testimony against the premier was heard in a Jerusalem courtroom, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday received representatives of the parties elected to the Knesset to hear their recommendations for which lawmaker they thought should be tasked with forming Israel’s next government. On Tuesday, Rivlin gave the mandate to Netanyahu, calling the decision “ethically difficult.”

Yet, despite receiving the mandate, Israel’s long-time prime minister is still far from forming a government. While Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party and a supposed kingmaker, has hinted that he will enter a Netanyahu government, the Likud party head still lacks the 61 lawmakers needed to form a functioning ruling coalition. To move forward, Netanyahu would have to convince the hawkish Religious Zionism party to accept the Islamist Ra’am party as a government supporter, something the right-wing party’s heads and ideological leaders have staunchly opposed. And so, for Israel’s political system, the path forward remains unclear.

Prof. Moshe Hellinger, an expert on Israeli politics in Bar-Ilan University’s political studies department, told The Media Line that “at present, Netanyahu has no way to form a government.” Addressing the chances that Ra’am and Religious Zionism will form a government together, he said: “Islamists that deny the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, and have connections with Hamas in Gaza, sitting with nationalists like [Religious Zionism party chief Bezalel] Smotrich and [party activist Itamar] Ben Gvir   – how will that work?”

At present, Netanyahu has no way to form a government

Netanyahu, who currently is standing trial on corruption charges, is at the heart of the political conundrum that has plagued Israel for the past two years, leading the country to hold four rounds of elections, all of which have failed to produce a decisive result and a stable government. But there may be a change coming.

According to recent reports, politicians close to the prime minister, and Netanyahu himself, are considering the presidency for the premier as a possible solution for Israel’s political dilemma. This means that, for the first time, Netanyahu’s closest supporters are sensing a possible end to his rule.

A high-ranking source within the Likud claims that Netanyahu’s nomination as president enjoys a majority in the Knesset, the Jerusalem Post reported. And, in line with this recent discussion, a poll run by the research institute Panel Politics for the Israeli radio station 103FM, published on Monday, broached the question of Netanyahu as president, and who will possibly lead the Likud on the day after Netanyahu.

The poll found that 53% of Israelis are opposed to Netanyahu assuming the position of president. In light of this response, Panel Politics’ CEO Menachem Lazar told The Media Line that “people that don’t want him, don’t want him period.” Lazar says that his impression is that those opposed to the prime minister are even less inclined to accept him as president, a title that makes its bearer a state symbol.

Current President Reuven Rivlin’s seven-year term expires in July. A replacement must be approved by the Knesset by one month before the end of his term.

Dror Yehudia, a store manager in Jerusalem’s city center, voted for Netanyahu opponent Benny Gantz in Israel’s national elections two weeks ago. Netanyahu as president is a terrible idea, he said. “It would be bribery,” he told The Media Line, given to Netanyahu so that he would relinquish his hold on the premiership.

“He should go to trial. If he’s innocent, let him be reelected, and if he isn’t – he should go to prison,” the store owner said.

Yehudia is worried that such a solution would send a message that corruption pays. “He will stay corrupt, and it will also send a message to other people that there’s a loophole that allows one to be corrupt, they will know that there’s an option to get away with anything.”

“I think that politicians have to be clean of conscience,” he also said.

Some 59% of Likud voters who cast their ballots to make Netanyahu the most powerful man in the country, said that they would support the change of position, which would put the current prime minister in a largely symbolic role. However, Avner Mashraki, who heads the Likud party’s branch in the West Bank city of Ariel, supplied a possible explanation. “In my opinion, if he becomes president and the prime minister will be from the Likud, and it is highly likely that this is the form that it would take, I think that they will cooperate and then he will be able to help the next prime minister run the country,” Mashraki told The Media Line.

Mashraki said of Netanyahu that “I want him to continue as prime minister for many years to come,” however, if Netanyahu decides that he would like to be president, “I would respect his decision.” If Mashraki has to decide between Netanyahu leaving Israeli politics, and Netanyahu becoming president, he would choose the latter.

If Netanyahu as president takes an active part in the decision making of the next government, he would be stepping beyond the limitations of that role. This doesn’t concern the Likud activist, however. “Nowadays, the state attorney, the judges, the courts in Israel aren’t acting according to the law,” he said, referring to allegations voiced by Netanyahu and his supporters that the premier is being unlawfully persecuted. He will be concerned about Netanyahu stepping out of bounds as president “when they act according to the laws of the State of Israel.”

Asked about the possible change in the political atmosphere, Panel Politics head Lazar says that he doesn’t believe that the fact that an Israeli station ordered a poll indicates a change, or a sense within the public that the Netanyahu era is over. Rather, he says, it comes as a result of the theoretical discussions surrounding a presidency option.

Hellinger, however, thinks that a change in the political situation, and an accompanying change in the public perception of Netanyahu’s chances, can be identified – starting with last month’s elections. A change within the prime minister’s party, most obviously exemplified by the formation of the New Hope party by former Likud lawmakers, and supported by Likud voters, revealed cracks in the movement’s support for the premier.

Now, with Netanyahu likely having to rely on the Islamist movement to form a government, and with his trial taking place in the background, the situation has allowed the Likud leadership “to show a little bit more courage,” Hellinger said. Apart from Gideon Sa’ar, New Hope’s head, the party’s leadership was afraid to move against Netanyahu, but with the change in the situation, “it is possible that they’ll grow a backbone for the first time” and tell Netanyahu to move aside, he added. Talk of the prime minister as president reflects the activists’ movement in this direction, and this change in circumstances, of course, is also felt by the public, that senses a possible change, he said.

While Bennett’s Tuesday announcement has supposedly opened the door for his cooperation with Netanyahu, though Bennett’s party put forward his name as their choice for prime minister, Hellinger suggests that the Yamina head is “counting on Netanyahu getting his chance [at forming a government] failing, and then Bennett will have more justification to form a government with the center-left and Sa’ar,” instead of another round of elections.

Netanyahu’s future as president is doubtful, the professor believes, since he lacks a majority in the Knesset that would support his nomination, despite Likud’s claims to the contrary. Netanyahu’s chance of returning to the prime minister’s chair, in turn, hinges on hawkish Smotrich’s acceptance of Ra’am, which would require him to “throw in the trash” years of adherence to his far-right ideology.

 

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.