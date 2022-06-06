News of Abbas’ Poor Health Raises Concern About Successor

The Palestinian Authority president has never appointed a deputy, putting a seamless transition of power in jeopardy

News erupted over the weekend that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was in critically poor health and was transported to an Israeli hospital, and that he delegated essential presidential duties to his closest aide Hussein al-Sheikh.

Within an hour, Sheikh dispelled the news in a tweet calling it “yellow news,” or rumors, and the PA reportedly opened an investigation to find out the source behind the news.

In the last few years, Abbas, who is 86 years old and is in frail health, has had several medical scares which instantly spark succession talk.

His appearances are carefully choreographed since he can’t walk on his own and maintain his balance without help.

One close advisor told The Media Line that “we need to keep an eye on him during public speeches because he could go on for eternity.”

During a recent visit to Germany for a health checkup, Abbas received an injection to promote stem cell growth in his body, according to an aide close to the PA president.

This weekend’s news of Abbas’ deteriorating health is not the first of its kind in recent years; in fact, bad news about his health circulates almost monthly.

And the so-called “rumors” about Abbas’ ailing health reveal a fierce internal fight within the ruling Fatah party and expose the turmoil brewing behind the scenes of the battle to succeed Abbas.

Abbas’ absence may create several scenarios on how bad his health is, causing a great deal of confusion at the political and popular level

The most recent news has raised new concerns about the octogenarian PA president, renewing fears of a potentially chaotic, and even bloody, succession battle.

Many say this is a prelude of what to expect when Abbas dies.

US-based Palestinian affairs expert Hasan Awwad told The Media Line that the rumor that spread on Saturday was not a “coincidence,” adding that “there are parties inside the PA and Fatah that have their own agendas.”

Uzi Rabi, director of the Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University, told The Media Line that there are a few big names vying for the job to succeed Abbas, setting the stage for an intense fight.

“When we talk about the line of succession we focus on few Fatah leaders, al-Sheikh, and Jibril Rajoub are the two names that pop up. We also can’t dismiss Mohammed Dahlan, too.”

Rabi says that Israel and the PA are united in the desire to not provide Hamas with the slightest opportunity to fill any vacuum left by the absence of Abbas.

“Israel wouldn’t like to provide Hamas with a way to get a hold in the West Bank and east Jerusalem. This is the bottom line which is agreed on by Fatah and Jordan,” he said.

The failure of Abbas to appear on television to put to rest the news added to the credibility of the reports.

“Abbas’ absence may create several scenarios on how bad his health is, causing a great deal of confusion at the political and popular level,” said Awwad.

News of Abbas’ declining health and the expanding powers of Sheikh, have shocked Ramallah’s lazy summer calm, and exposed the growing polarization among conflicting camps within Fatah.

Abbas rules over parts of the West Bank; he lost control of the Gaza Strip, which was overrun by the Islamist Hamas organization in 2007.

Since taking office 18 years ago, after being elected in 2015 to a four-year term, Abbas never appointed a deputy, putting a seamless transition of power in jeopardy.

Many observers say that not choosing a successor creates the perfect environment for rumors like the one spread on Saturday to keep popping up.

Abbas has been facing a quiet mutiny within the Fatah ranks; however, lately the criticism by the party he leads has gotten louder.

The infighting within the Fatah movement has reached a dangerous level recently with several high-ranking and veteran leaders of the movement making public statements criticizing Abbas’ policies, especially after the humiliating loss of the Fatah list in the Birzeit University student council election. The loss brought to the surface the extent of the internal division inside the largest and oldest Palestinian movement, and the level of frustration with Abbas’ rule and his monopoly on power. Many members and officers of Fatah are now demanding total separation from the PA, blaming its policies on the demise of the movement.

There is a widespread feeling among Fatah members that the movement is paying the price for the PA’s failures.

Add to this the discontent with how influential Sheikh has become.

Last month, Abbas appointed Sheikh, one of his closest confidants, as secretary-general of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, paving the way for him to become the next PA president.

Sheikh has been serving for years as Minister of the Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Ministry, which is responsible for civil coordination with Israeli officials.

According to insiders, those who oppose the appointment of Sheikh have requested an urgent meeting of the leadership to discuss the way the appointment was conducted, but Abbas has refused to discuss or meet with them.

“Well, at least the weekend news revealed to Abbas and his close circle who is on his side and loyal to him, and who is against him,” according to Awwad.

Sheik has seen his role expand in recent weeks but is widely unpopular among Fatah members.

This whole incident comes at an especially difficult time for Palestinians, who feel abandoned by the international community, especially by the US administration, as it suffers from chronic financial woes with little support from Arab and global donors.

Abbas took office promising to lead the Palestinians to independence with a message of nonviolence. Nearly two decades later, he has little to show for his efforts.

Negotiations with Israel collapsed eight years ago with no indication that they will resume anytime soon.

Abbas is furious with the US administration over what he calls a “lack of seriousness” in its approach to the Palestinian issue, especially Biden’s unfulfilled pledge to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem, among other things.

“Biden made several promises and he has yet to deliver on any,” Abbas said, adding that “there has to be a political resolution. We want something tangible. The US can’t even protect the two-state resolution it believes in.”

Abbas’ frustration boiled over last week when he threatened to withdraw recognition and stop all communication with Israel. It took intervention by Jordan, and a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to calm Abbas down.

Blinken called Abbas on Tuesday and reiterated the US administration commitment to reopening the consulate.

Abbas told Blinken that he wants “concrete steps on the ground” because the Palestinian street is no longer convinced of promises and that tangible steps are needed.

The Biden administration is looking to introducing some symbolic steps to appease the Palestinians, including the promotion of Hadi Amr to a special envoy for the Palestinians.