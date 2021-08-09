Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
One Year After Bahrain Normalizes Ties With Israel, Its Undersecretary for Political Affairs Visits Jerusalem
(L-R) Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs President Ambassador Dore Gold, Bahraini Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Derasat Executive Director Dr. Hamad Ebrahim Al Abdulla. (Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
Bahrain
By Region
Israel
Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa
Abraham Accords
Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs
Derasat
Iran Nuclear Deal

One Year After Bahrain Normalizes Ties With Israel, Its Undersecretary for Political Affairs Visits Jerusalem

Mohammad Al-Kassim
08/09/2021

Al Khalifa blasts 2015 Iran nuclear accord, saying it fueled “more crises and more chaos in the region”

Bahrain’s Undersecretary for Political Affairs Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa began a four-day visit to Israel on Sunday.

Al Khalifa is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, as well as with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

His visit coincides with the one-year anniversary of the announcement of normalization between the two countries.

On his third trip to Israel, Al Khalifa told The Media Line that his visit was a step in strengthening the ties between the two governments, but also in connecting universities, organizations, and research institutions.

“We have worked closely with the Foreign Ministry in Israel, and we have established a very solid foundation for bilateral relations,” the undersecretary said. “We have convened very constructive and fruitful meetings at the Foreign Ministry, and we believe it will build upon what has already been achieved in the past. We do believe there are great opportunities on different fronts. We have identified the priorities, we have identified the scope of things between the two countries,” he added.

As part of Al Khalifa’s trip, a cooperation agreement was signed between the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Derasat, the Bahrain Center for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies.

Speaking at a press briefing at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Al Khalifa questioned the benefit of the 2015 landmark Iran nuclear deal, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). “What did it leave us with?” he asked. It only encouraged “more crises and more chaos in the region,” he said.

“The JCPOA has caused more instigation and extremism in many different regions across the Middle East.”

Al Khalifa added that the JCPOA “has caused the death of tens of security forces and innocent civilians and thousands of injured security personnel.”

He said his country had hoped the accord “would open up a new page for Iran and the region.” However, he said, it had the opposite effect.

“But on the contrary, it has fueled crises across the Middle East. It has increased the number of refugees that have fled into Europe. It has caused more instigation of extremism and hatred in many different regions across the Middle East.”

Al Khalifa said that in the opinion of his government, the accord failed to deter Iran’s malign behavior in the region.

“What we see, speaking from a Bahraini perspective and the experience of my country with Iran, is continuous interference in the domestic affairs in my country,” including “support of extremism and terrorism, continuous smuggling of arms and explosives and drugs and narcotics,” said Al Khalifa.

The 2015 accord signed between Tehran and world powers gave Iran relief from international sanctions in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

But US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran’s oil sector, which had been lifted as part of the agreement.

Official diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain were announced on September 11, 2020, but the two countries have maintained ties, mostly behind the scenes, for years.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Bahrain
MORE FROM Bahrain

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.