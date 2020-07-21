Donate
Light Theme
Log In
This screenshot shows Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir arriving at a Khartoum courthouse on Tuesday for the beginning of a trial on charges related to a 1989 coup that elevated him to power. (Mohammed Abuamrain/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)
Audio
By Region
Sudan
Omar al-Bashir
Trial
1989 coup
Sadiq al-Mahdi
30 years of rule
autocratic
oppression
Corruption
Darfur
Washington

Ousted Sudanese Leader Goes on Trial for 1989 Coup (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/21/2020

The Media Line speaks with Sudan analyst Annette Weber about the charges and the prospects for Omar al-Bashir, and for the country itself

Sudan’s ousted leader, Omar al-Bashir, went on trial Tuesday in a Khartoum courtroom for the 1989 coup in which he, together with a cohort of Islamists and fellow military officers, overthrew democratically elected prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi.

Bashir eventually proclaimed himself president and embarked on three decades of autocratic rule that saw widespread repression, corruption, the brutal suppression of a rebellion in the western region of Darfur and Sudan’s placement on Washington’s list of countries supporting terror.

He was overthrown by his army in April of last year during a series of widespread economic protests brought on by an economy that failed after the secession of South Sudan led to the loss of one of Khartoum’s major sources of income: oil.

For details on the charges against Bashir and how the country has been handling a transitionary period aimed at restoring democracy, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Annette Weber, a Sudan analyst at the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

NEXT FROM
Audio
MORE FROM Audio

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.