Donate
Light Theme
Log In
People throng to the streets of Algiers during protests in June 2019. (Rihem Jeon/Wikimedia Commons)
Algeria
By Region
Hirak movement
Algeria
Abdelaziz Bouteflika
entrenched elite
coronavirus
Algerian authorities
constitutional change

Out of Sight – but Not Out of Anger (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
04/29/2020

The Media Line speaks with Algeria hand Michael Willis about a movement that deposed a president, set its sights on more and then dutifully maintained a low profile over coronavirus

Algeria’s Hirak movement took to the streets just over a year ago after Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the country’s long-ailing leader, declared his candidacy for a fifth term as president.

Seeing the spreading rage, Bouteflika backed down and even departed the scene. The budding movement then turned its sights to the very system that had kept him in power for 20 years, a profoundly entrenched elite seen as having its tendrils extended deep into every facet of the country’s governance and social structure.

Hirak adherents maintained a sense of national anger that simmered, yet never boiled over. Their weekly protests – sometimes coming twice a week – were loud but respectful and often good-natured affairs. They held out until the Algerian government banned large gatherings last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the movement now largely out of sight, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Michael Willis, an Algeria expert at the University of Oxford, to learn more on what this might mean for Hirak’s future, as well as that of Algeria.

NEXT FROM
Algeria
MORE FROM Algeria

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.