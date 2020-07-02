Donate
Members of the Palestinian Authority’s security forces are shown on Thursday at a checkpoint in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, which entered early lockdown after being hit especially hard by a resurgence of the coronavirus. (Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images)
PA to Begin 5-day Coronavirus Lockdown on Friday (VIDEO REPORT)

Dima Abumaria
07/02/2020

Exemptions to be granted, for example to West Bank pharmacies and grocery stores, but not to laborers seeking to go to their jobs in Israel

Responding to spiraling numbers of new coronavirus infections, the Palestinian Authority has announced a five-day lockdown starting on Friday for those areas of the West Bank under its control.

The PA’s Health Ministry says the only exceptions will be for pharmacies and grocery stores. Palestinians who work in Israel will not be allowed to cross for two weeks.

The ministry adds that the lockdown could be extended as needed.

The Media Line’s Dima Abumaria reports.

