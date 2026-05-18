Pakistani Drug Queen Probed Over Elite Links in Karachi Cocaine Network

The arrest of “Pinky,” accused of running a sophisticated drug operation across major Pakistani cities, has triggered demands for accountability over suspected official protection and high-profile clients

[ISLAMABAD] Pakistan’s Senate has asked the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to provide details about any officials allegedly linked to a cocaine-trafficking case after Karachi police arrested a woman accused of running a drug distribution network, according to police and Senate committee statements.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as Anmol and also known as “Pinky,” was detained in a joint operation with intelligence agencies in Karachi and is under investigation for supplying cocaine in several major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The arrest has raised concerns in political and security circles after investigators said the suspect, during questioning, identified alleged clients as senior officials and other influential figures. In response, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Affairs held an emergency meeting in Islamabad last Wednesday and asked the ANF to provide the names of any officials allegedly linked to the network.

Karachi Police on Saturday presented Pinky before a court, which approved an extension in her physical remand and sent her back into police custody until May 22 for further interrogation.

This time, the accused was seen outside the court with a white sheet covering her face, while several female police officers surrounded and escorted her.

A video of the “drug queen” has gone viral on social media. In the footage, female police officers are seen forcibly placing a sheet over her face, while she is shouting that she is being forced to give a statement that she supplies drugs (cocaine) to individuals in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

It is worth noting that Bani Gala is known as the official residence of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In the video, it can also be heard that she claims she was arrested in Lahore 22 days ago. However, The Media Line contacted Karachi Police spokesperson Syed Rehan Ali Shah regarding the matter, but he did not respond.

Committee Chairman Faisal Saleem Rehman said no one accused in the case should be protected because of rank, office, or influence. He said the committee had directed ANF Director General Maj. Gen. Abdul Moeed to urgently submit the names of any senior figures the suspect allegedly identified, so authorities could begin legal proceedings and refer those needing treatment to rehabilitation programs.

The case has quickly expanded beyond a routine drug operation, becoming a politically sensitive test of Pakistan’s willingness to pursue organized narcotics trafficking when powerful people may be involved. It has also raised fresh questions about how a suspect, long known to law enforcement, was able to continue operating despite multiple cases and repeated investigations.

Authorities said police seized cocaine worth millions of rupees, along with chemicals, other narcotics, and weapons, during the raid. Investigators say Anmol ran a mobile cocaine-processing operation in Karachi and used a distribution network designed to avoid detection, including assigned riders and female couriers who delivered drugs to clients in upscale neighborhoods.

A senior police officer involved in the investigation told The Media Line that Anmol’s network was not confined to Karachi but also operated in Lahore and Islamabad. Investigative sources said its clients included students, young people, businesspeople, and other influential individuals, and that drugs worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were sold daily.

Investigators said the suspect stated during questioning that she supplied narcotics at private parties and played a role in drawing young men and women into addiction. They said she entered the drug trade at an early age, beginning as a dealer at about 15 and continuing for nearly 16 years.

According to investigative officials, Anmol bought cocaine for about $35 to $55 per gram, mixed it with chemicals, and resold it for roughly $145 to $160 per gram. Authorities allege that she became skilled at processing cocaine and increasing its volume through chemical mixing. One investigator said she could turn 200 to 300 grams into nearly a kilogram, while a single so-called “cocaine egg” could sell for up to $2,850.

Police said they also found a drug-processing site in Karachi. During the raid, authorities seized several bottles of red wine and more than 15 so-called Golden Cap cocaine eggs, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

The suspect had reportedly been known to law enforcement for 15 years. Investigators said she burned the fingerprints on both hands with acid in an attempt to conceal her identity, raising further questions about how she was able to remain active for so long.

Police and media reports say more than a dozen criminal cases have been registered against Anmol, with some outlets putting the number at 15. Despite that record, officials said she remained at large in several investigations, raising questions about whether she benefited from official protection, negligence, or corruption within law enforcement agencies.

The case has already led to disciplinary action. Police officers accused of giving the suspect special treatment in custody and during court appearances were suspended after her alleged statements became known.

ANF spokesperson Kanwal Noor told The Media Line that she could not comment at this stage. She said further updates would be provided when appropriate.

Officials familiar with the investigation said a broader crackdown is being prepared against people linked to the network, including suspected facilitators and any officials found to have enabled, protected, or ignored its activities. They said the inquiry is likely to expand beyond drug trafficking into questions of law enforcement accountability, institutional oversight, and possible abuse of office.

Pakistan has long struggled with narcotics trafficking because of its proximity to Afghanistan, one of the world’s main opium-producing regions, and because traffickers often exploit weak enforcement, porous borders, and corruption. Cocaine has traditionally been associated with wealthier urban consumers, and the allegations in the Anmol case suggest a market centered on private gatherings and affluent neighborhoods rather than street-level dealing alone.

That distinction is part of what makes the case politically sensitive. If investigators confirm that senior officials or other influential figures were regular clients, the case could expose a drug network protected not only by traffickers but also by people able to obstruct or delay investigations.

Fareed Virani, a Karachi-based political observer familiar with the case, told The Media Line that the suspect’s influence “is far more entrenched than initially suspected, casting a long shadow that threatens to stall the pursuit of justice.”

Virani said there were concerns the case could lose momentum as public attention fades. He added that the outcome depends on whether investigators follow the evidence with transparency, impartiality, and determination, particularly as specialized teams review phone records, financial transactions, and bank data.

He warned that because the investigation may reach powerful circles, there could be pressure behind the scenes to weaken evidence, slow the inquiry, or conceal sensitive information. The case had moved beyond a routine criminal investigation, he noted, and had become a test of the state’s willingness to confront entrenched influence.

Saeedain Khan, a senior attorney at the Federal Shariat Court and the Lahore High Court, told The Media Line that the case of the alleged ‘drug queen’ is no longer just a news story: “It is increasingly becoming a serious question mark over Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies, accountability system, and overall social structure.”

It is increasingly becoming a serious question mark over Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies, accountability system, and overall social structure

Khan said the case raised a central question for enforcement agencies: how such an organized network was able to allegedly operate for years despite the presence of multiple institutions responsible for combating narcotics trafficking.

He added that the alleged damage extended beyond corruption and policing. “More alarmingly, this network has contributed to thousands of young people falling into drug addiction, turning what appears to be an individual criminal case into a major social tragedy,” he said.

“The law exists, and it is now imperative that the authorities ensure its full and strict implementation to bring the alleged drug queen to justice. Otherwise, this menace could continue to destroy our future generations,” Khan warned.

This network has contributed to thousands of young people falling into drug addiction, turning what appears to be an individual criminal case into a major social tragedy

For now, the arrest has given investigators a rare opportunity to examine a network they say combined street-level distribution, affluent clients, cocaine processing, and possible official protection. Whether Pakistan’s institutions pursue the case fully or allow it to lose momentum will determine whether it becomes a turning point or another short-lived scandal.