Palestinian Film Festival Brings International Movies to Audiences in West Bank, Gaza

The more than 60 films screened during the 8th edition of Palestine Cinema Days give Palestinian audiences the opportunity to learn more about other nations’ stories, history and suffering.

The eighth edition of Palestine Cinema Days is wrapping up, after bringing Palestinian movie lovers more than 60 films screened in five different cities to enjoy over several days.

The films shed light on social and political issues, not only in the Palestinian territories, but around the world.

Khulood Badawi, spokesperson for Palestine Cinema Days, told The Media Line there are several benefits of holding a film festival in the Palestinian territories.

Among those benefits, she says, is “to give people a chance to go back to the cinema and fill the rooms, and to encourage the awareness of critical thinking about cinema in Palestine.”

The featured film in the festival is “Al Garib,” or The Stranger; It’s the latest Palestinian film to be internationally recognized, recently receiving an award at the Venice Film Festival, and becoming the Palestinian nomination for an Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards.

It is the story of a man returning to his village in the Golan Heights, but after many years away he feels like a stranger among his own people.

The man behind the film is Ameer Fakher Eldin. He told The Media Line that it was a “long and laborious” journey, but it was worth it.

“It’s a pleasure, it’s also an honor not only for the film but for my people in the Golan Heights. For me being nominated to represent Palestine in the Oscar race is such an honor not only for the film and me as a filmmaker,” said Fakher Eldin, who wrote and directed the film.

Palestine Cinema Days Artistic Director Hanna Atallah, who launched the festival in 2014, says the festival aims to empower Palestinian filmmakers.

“During the festival we discuss how to develop the infrastructure and create a local Palestinian cinema sector or industry,” she added.

The Palestinian cinema industry is still in its infancy, but Badawi says this event has many goals.

“The first goal is to put Palestine on the international film festival map. We want to introduce Palestinian cinema to the international cinema industry all over the world. And to break the siege on Palestine and bring more films from all over the world to give the Palestinian audience the opportunity to learn and see more about other nations’ stories and history and suffering.”

Film critic Youssef Al-Shayeb told The Media Line that this is exactly why it is so important to hold such events.

“Having an international film festival is very important. for several considerations. It emphasizes the cultural role of Palestine. Continuing the festival for eight consecutive sessions with all this presence and momentum, embracing films from all over the world that no one can watch except in festivals.”

The festival offers attendees a chance to escape from the pressures of daily life and provides an opportunity and a platform for Palestinian filmmakers to tell their stories and showcase their work to local audiences.

The festival will screen films from Palestine, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Malta, Bosnia, Serbia, France, England, the United States, Denmark and Sweden.

Last year the festival was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, Atallah says, when the judging of the films was held remotely and, because of travel restrictions, no guests attended.

“What distinguishes the festival this year is that the festival comes after the corona pandemic. Last year was exceptional due to health conditions. We return this year with a regular session, and we have returned the Sunbird competition for films in all its categories,” she said.

Organizers are thrilled by the return of the festival, and the 800-seat Ramallah Cultural Center was filled to capacity, promising a ninth edition of the festival next year.