Palestinians Call Israeli FM Gantz’s Statement on Jerusalem Capital Misleading

They insist on sovereignty over city’s east, and not only nearby suburbs

Palestinians were not encouraged by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s support Thursday for an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem, because he added that the city “must remain united” as the capital of Israel.

“The Palestinians want and deserve an entity in which they can live independently,” Gantz, the leader of the Blue and White party, said during an interview with the Saudi-owned, London-based, pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat daily.

He added, however, that while Israel’s capital would remain united under his proposal, “there’s room” for the Palestinians to also establish their capital in the holy city.

The US recognition of Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel does not create an absolute right

Fatah spokesperson Osama Qawasma, an adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, told The Media Line that according to the principles of international legitimacy, East Jerusalem was the capital of the State of Palestine, “and we remind everyone that the international body which is the United Nations that recognized Israel in 1947, is the same body that recognized the State of Palestine in 2012.”

Qawasma also cited UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016), which affirmed the status of East Jerusalem as occupied territory. “The US recognition of Jerusalem as the united capital of Israel does not create an absolute right,” he said.

Bashar Azzeh, a leading analyst and a member of the National Council of the Palestine Liberation Organization, told The Media Line that Gantz’s proposal regarding Jerusalem was part of the “deal of the century” narrative.

“A sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is what we seek [as Palestinians],” Azzeh said.

East Jerusalem is part of the territory occupied in 1967 and a Palestinian city just like Hebron or Jenin, he continued. “East Jerusalem is to be the capital [of the future Palestinian state]. The concept of ‘Let’s find you a space in Jerusalem to call it a capital’ is not realistic, and no one will accept it.”

Gantz’s aim was to mislead Arab public opinion with false statements regarding the city, Azzeh stressed. “People with lack of knowledge might think he is giving Palestinians a capital in Jerusalem. Well, we need to clarify that we want a capital in East Jerusalem as per international law.”

He added that the need for stronger advocacy of the Palestinian narrative and cause in the Arab media had become “paramount.”

According to the so-called deal of the century, the Trump peace plan unveiled last January, Jerusalem would remain under Israeli control for the most part, while Arab neighborhoods on the Palestinian side of the security barrier would be declared the capital of a future Palestinian state. The holy sites, including Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, would remain under Israeli control, with the PA partially involved in their administration.

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, a political party, told The Media Line that Gantz was playing with words, as the capital he was talking about was not the Arab part of Jerusalem, but rather as listed in the deal-of-the-century proposal, “in areas neighboring Jerusalem, such as Abu Dis, Al-Eizariya or Al-Ram.”

The talk in Israel is always about the establishment of so-called self-government within divided cantons. … There’s no real talk about a Palestinian state but only an illusion and sham talk about the state

Barghouti stressed that Gantz did not really mean that Palestinians would have their capital in Jerusalem, but the opposite, as he was confirming that the city would remain united and part of Israel.

“All of his talk is without real meaning because neither the Israeli president nor the Netanyahu government will accept the establishment of a real independent Palestinian sovereign state,” he elaborated. “The talk in Israel is always about the establishment of so-called self-government within divided cantons.”

The real test is whether Israel is willing to remove the settlements and accept the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem, including the Old City, as the capital for the future Palestinian state, Barghouti stressed.

“The answer is no. Thus there’s no real talk about a Palestinian state but only an illusion and sham talk about the state.”