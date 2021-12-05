This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians Furious as Violence in Universities Spikes
Arab American University in Jenin. Inset: Mahran Khalelia. (Screenshot: Facebook)
By Region
Palestinian Territories
Palestinian Authority
Education Ministry
Arab American University
Al-Quds University
Birzeit
Violence

Palestinians Furious as Violence in Universities Spikes

Mohammad Al-Kassim
12/05/2021

A student is killed in mass brawl outside the American University in Jenin, leading to suspension of classes

Palestinians are in shock after the stabbing death of nursing student Mahran Khalelia, 21, at a prestigious university in the northern West Bank.

Three others were wounded as a result of a mass fight on Saturday between groups of students at the Arab American University in Jenin. The school, the first private Palestinian university, was founded 2000 in a collaboration with California State University, Stanislaus and Utah State University, and has more than 11,000 students.

As a consequence of the bloody brawl, the campus was evacuated and the university’s gates were closed until further notice.

The tensions extended to Birzeit University, near Ramallah, where student groups clashed and Palestinian Authority security forces stormed the campus and student dormitories. That in turn led to confrontations with students, forcing the administration to suspend classes.

Ghassan Khatib, a lecturer at Birzeit University and its former vice president for development and communication as well as a former PA cabinet minister, said the current tension between student blocs “has to do with issues that are not related to the university, but rather to political, behavioral and external differences.”

Last week, an event at Hebron University sponsored by the Jawwal communication company sparked a great deal of protest on social media, at the university and beyond, against the mixed-gender dance party in the conservative city.

A PA Education Ministry official told local media the event “wasn’t sanctioned” by the ministry.

Last month, Al-Quds University in Abu Dis called off classes for a few days after masked men fired their weapons at the school’s entrances and following several nights of violence that only ended after the PA dispatched police reinforcements and community elders intervened with the university administration.

“The serious deterioration that is taking place in the student movements in our Palestinian universities requires a pause and serious work,” said Mohammad Abdallah, a third-year student at Birzeit University. “Killing has become a normal situation because there is no punishment or deterrent. The government must take steps to stop these crimes.”

The Council of University Presidents held an emergency meeting headed by Mahmoud Abu Mwais, the minister of higher education and scientific research, to discuss the violent incidents at several universities throughout the West Bank.

The Media Line reached out to the Palestinian Education Ministry but received no response by press time.

Eman Disi, a student at Al-Quds University, told The Media Line that going to school has become difficult for her. She was caught in gunfire while on campus last month, forcing her to seek shelter behind a car.

“Universities are a stage for education, not violence,” she said, urging administrators to take a tough stance against anyone who violates university rules.

“They should not hesitate to take strict measures against any form of violence, from paramilitary parades to brawls to verbal violence,” she said.

“Where was security during these fights?” Disi wondered. “The security services have failed in their main job of maintaining security despite the fact that they account for 80% of the PA budget.”

The situation at many of the universities is highly sensitive, with the administrations forbidding staff to speak to the media on these issues.

A professor at the Arab American University who spoke to The Media Line on condition of anonymity said educators must make great efforts to build “a new generation that believes in pluralism, alternation of power, acceptance of difference and tolerance toward the other,” adding, “Universities are a place for education and character building, not a place for muscle building.”

Social worker Suhaib Salman, a graduate of An-Najah National University in Nablus, told The Media Line he condemns the recent spike in violence, saying that these types of incidents didn’t happen during his time in college.

“What happened recently shook our consciences. I fear that universities may be losing their academic value, and rather than focusing our attention toward ending the occupation, students are busy fighting each other,” he said.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.