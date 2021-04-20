Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Political Fighting Leads to Watered-Down Vaccine Purchase by Israel
(Pixabay)
By Region
Israel
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cabinet
Vaccine
Pfizer
Moderna
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz

Political Fighting Leads to Watered-Down Vaccine Purchase by Israel

Uri Cohen
04/20/2021

Details hidden from public after Israel buys 15 million more doses of vaccines against the coronavirus from Pfizer and Moderna

Israel’s government acquired its latest batch of vaccines against the coronavirus, securing a total of 15 million new doses from both Pfizer and Moderna as it continues to outpace the world with its inoculation rate.

The agreements were reached on Monday following weeks of political quarreling between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who delayed the purchase’s approval after Netanyahu blocked Gantz’s justice minister appointee. Gantz also serves as the country’s defense minister.

The separate deals, amounting to NIS 1.7 billion, or $522 million, will be spread out through the end of 2023 and include an option of adding 30 million more doses if needed, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Some of us felt the last procurement round was excessive, and that we bought too many vaccines, but when we asked for more details about this latest buy, the Health Ministry refused

The pharmaceutical companies also committed to supplying Israel with the most up-to-date versions of their vaccines, in case any advancements made in the vaccine’s makeup provide the necessary protection from new variants of the coronavirus.

“Some of us felt the last procurement round was excessive, and that we bought too many vaccines, but when we asked for more details about this latest buy, the Health Ministry refused,” Nadav Davidovitch, chair of the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians and a member of the special coronavirus task force advising the Cabinet, told The Media Line.

According to a government ordinance, all discussions held by Israel’s coronavirus cabinet are under seal for the next 30 years.

The contracts signed between Jerusalem and vaccine distributors also are not officially revealed.

“The amount and cost of these purchases are not divulged to us, only to the health minister, his director-general and the Cabinet,” says Davidovitch, an epidemiologist who heads the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University.

“The deal seems fair, it’s a good thing it was finalized,” he said. “But this whole secrecy issue, regarding our professional discussions, is unnecessary and counterproductive. I keep telling them it will only engender more fake news and fears and public mistrust.”

Nearly five million Israelis out of a total population of 9 million already have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a feat that has allowed the state to reopen most of the economy and schools.

Only a few dozen new infections per day have been reported recently, with the test positivity rate remaining well under 1% for over a week.

With sporting events and entertainment venues also gradually returning to normal, and the mandate to wear masks outdoors rescinded earlier this week, Israel, barring unexpected setbacks, has practically put the pandemic in its rearview mirror.

“We’re working under the assumption there will not be a shortage of inoculations in Israel,” Davidovitch said. “We haven’t held meetings to discuss what to do in case not enough shots arrive, even over the past few weeks when the political tensions were palpable.”

While Netanyahu initially wanted to acquire 30 million additional vaccines, his unity government partner Gantz refused to convene the nation’s Cabinet in order to hold a vote on the proposal, citing the prime minister’s unprecedented interference in the appointment of Israel’s justice minister.

In a historic first, the crucial position has remained vacant for weeks as Netanyahu, who is standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, hopes to hold out and nominate a more amenable candidate in the future, if he can form a new coalition government in the coming days.

We haven’t held meetings to discuss what to do in case not enough shots arrive, even over the past few weeks when the political tensions were palpable

On Tuesday, Netanyahu held a press conference blasting Gantz for his “recklessness.”

“We’re preparing for another vaccination push in about six months; we assume by then vaccines will be approved for children,” the prime minister said. “I’ve never seen such disregard for people’s health, I had to really fight [Gantz] for these inoculations. It’s a scandal.”

Despite the bad blood between the two, Davidovitch says health officials “knew all along this so-called crisis would eventually be resolved. There was no risk of not signing these contracts.”

Monday’s compromise includes only half the amount of vaccine doses that Netanyahu wanted to purchase, which Davidovitch and others say is more than adequate.

“This is designated mostly for children, once the clinical tests are finalized and everything is approved. It’s a good decision. I’m glad it was made,” he said.

The Health Ministry did not respond to The Media Line’s request for comment.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.