The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Psychological Warfare on the Gaza Frontier
Hamas observation post on Israel-Gaza Strip border, overlooking Netiv Ha'asara, June 19, 2022. (The Media Line)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
Student Journalism
Video
Gaza Strip
Israel
Netiv Ha'asara
Idit Silman
Israel-Gaza border

Psychological Warfare on the Gaza Frontier

Aron Rosenthal and Dario Sanchez
06/21/2022

Residents of an Israeli border community are disappointed after a nearby Hamas observation post hit by the Israeli military is quickly rebuilt

Shortly after 3 am on Saturday, militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket toward the border city of Ashkelon.

The Israeli Air Force’s Iron Dome defense system launched a missile that intercepted the rocket and carried out retaliatory strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, including a weapons manufacturing facility and three observation posts along the border.

One of those observation posts was just across from Netiv Ha’asara, a moshav, or cooperative agricultural community of individual farms, in the northwest Negev, with a population of a bit under 900.

Despite two strikes on the post, which sustained significant damage, Hamas completely restored it within a few hours.

Residents of Netiv Ha’asara told The Media Line they are concerned by the post, which rises above the border wall that is intended to protect them.

According to Shimon, “The problem with the post is that they watch every house here, more or less every house, and it’s not good for people. People aren’t comfortable with the fact that they can look into their homes and snipe at them using regular, simple weapons.”

Many residents were shocked by the speed with which Hamas repaired the tower, with the Islamist movement holding it up as a symbol of “resistance.”

Rita Filler, another resident, told The Media Line, “They think it’s their victory, that they can put up a symbol and harass us daily, and actually, we can’t currently do a thing against it.”

Filler’s neighbor Hila explained that “the tower is a symbol, so first of all, yes, the symbol has to go, but behind the symbol there is passion − the passion to continue this fighting, to continue this terror, and we need to stop what’s behind it.”

Other residents disagreed that the tower had symbolic significance, emphasizing instead the very real security threat posed by the observation post.

Omri Elhayani, a visiting music teacher from the city of Sderot, said, “I don’t think it’s a symbol of anything, but I do think that everything happening here is very difficult, because young kids come here from the surrounding communities to study music, and it’s still scary, and we have the feeling that at any moment there could be a [rocket warning] siren, at any moment we might have to run away or hide.”

Other members of the community simply expressed the hope that the government would take a stronger stand against such structures and prevent future rebuilding efforts by Hamas.

Yael Medina, a young resident of Netiv Ha’asara who recently returned from a post-army trip to Malawi and Tanzania, recalled to The Media Line how she awoke on the morning following the air force’s initial strike to find the observation post intact.

“The next morning, I got up and saw the situation was back as it was, and even improved. So, there wasn’t really a change; I don’t think the attack was that significant, and I hope next time they [Israeli troops] use more force,” Medina said.

As evening fell, Idit SIlman, a member of the Knesset for the Yamina party and former coalition whip in the legislature, arrived at the border to show solidarity with the community and call for the destruction of the tower.

“I’m with the residents. I spoke to the head of the regional council. It’s a terrible feeling that this is what is in people’s faces. It [the observation post] has to come down,” she said.

Silman reinforced the notion that the observation post had taken on a symbolic, psychological aspect, saying, “The war on people’s consciousness is being waged throughout the land, there’s no doubt about it.”

Aron Rosenthal is a student at the University of Edinburgh and an intern in The Media Line’s Press and Policy Student Program.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.