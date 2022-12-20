Qatari Emir Dresses Argentine World Cup Hero Messi in Honorary Robes

The bisht presentation exposes the world to the heights of Qatari culture

When Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, honored the World Cup’s winning Argentina national football team by dressing its renowned hero, Lionel Messi, in the Arab world’s signature bisht robe, he assured that a key image of the team’s triumph over France would be marked by the traditional Arab honorific dress.

Informed sources confirmed to The Media Line that two bishts were tailored before the title match: one in Messi’s size and the other to fit the French team’s star player, Kylian Mbappe, due to their height difference – Messi is 1.69 m tall, while Mbappe is 1.78 m.

Argentina and France were tied 3-3 at the end of 30 minutes of overtime, but Argentina ultimately emerged victorious, winning the historic cup in a 4-2 penalty shootout.

The price of a bisht in Al-Salem stores ranges between $80 to $250 for machine-embroidered robes, while Messi’s more luxurious model ranges from $1,500 to $2,000.

Messi’s honorific robe renewed a lingering controversy among some Gulf states over Qatar even holding the World Cup, accusing it of imposing its Arab-Islamic culture on the tournament. Others said that the anger directed at the contest stemmed from racism and hatred of Arabs.

Many European and American newspapers, media professionals, and celebrities criticized Messi’s wearing of the bisht and demanded a publicity boycott by not publishing photos of the presentation, which they considered insulting. On the other hand, many Arab journalists and media professionals considered it a smart move to promote Arab Gulf culture.

Telegraph editor Lee Martin commented on the incident, saying, “It’s a shame that Messi’s blue and white shirt has been covered.”

Meanwhile, self-described tech aficionado Khaled Omar Al-Hadramy was more to the point, writing on Twitter: “If the World Cup was in Africa and Messi wore an African uniform, or if it were in Latin America and he wore a Latin uniform, or in Europe and he wore a Viking uniform, Westerns would have praised this step that enhances coexistence between nations. Do not believe their wit: their problem is not with the ‘bisht’, but with what the ‘bisht’ stands for.”

Sports journalist Zack Lowe tweeted: “I’m probably in the minority here but I thought Lionel Messi wearing a bisht was a nice touch. Bishts are given to Arab warriors after a victory in battle or to royalty…Messi just won the greatest battle of them all and confirmed himself as the king of football.”

Melbourne-based physician Dr. Sara Marzouk explained on Facebook the meaning of wearing a bisht in the Arab world: “The garment is called a ‘bisht’ and it is an outer garment worn in predominantly Arab countries. The name is derived from the Akkadian word ‘bishtu’ which means ‘nobility’ or ‘prestige’. This garment is considered a symbol of great honor. It’s a status symbol amongst royalty, the wealthy and those with high social rank, much like a cross between ceremonial graduation robes or, in Western terms, wearing a black tuxedo at a special occasion. When it’s the emir of a country literally gifting you the bisht, putting it on you with his own hands, it’s the highest honor that can be bestowed upon that civilian. It has nothing to do with religion at all.”

The closing ceremony included a rare public appearance by the Qatari singer Aisha, whose female chorus appeared wearing traditional Gulf burqas, which cover part of the face and resemble a veil. Another important part of the closing ceremony was the participation of Palestinian Egyptian poet Tamim al-Barghouti, who recited poetic verses referencing the Palestinian cause while wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh.

He wrote: “Paying a short visit to an alternative world, two hours of equality and justice. You don’t see a team playing with jet shoes, for example, and a barefoot team, nor a team that is allowed to run across the length and width of the field, and another whose players need visas to cross the midfield.”

Controversy marred the World Cup in Qatar even before the event started. Qatar was accused of giving bribes to obtain the right to host the contest, and the number of foreign workers said to have died building half a dozen stadiums was wildly exaggerated in the press, with reports ranging from 6,500 to more than 15,000 fatalities. (The high numbers included all deaths, from all causes, among the estimated 2.5 million foreign workers in Qatar over a 10-year period. FIFA and the Qatari World Cup organizing committee say only three people died as a direct result of work on World Cup sites, and acknowledge 37 additional “nonwork-related deaths,” for example from traffic accidents while traveling to and from the construction sites.) Qatar added to the controversy by banning the serving of alcohol at the stadiums.

While the media also featured the glass mosques in the stadiums and campaigns to introduce Islam by “Discover Islam” associations, no other religions were allowed to operate concessions during the World Cup in Doha.

Qatar also sparked controversy by banning LGBTQ+ flags or clothing, as well as the wearing of “One Love” armbands, whether by players, fans, or even senior attendees. This angered some teams and official federations, most notably the German Federation, whose players placed their hands over their mouths during a match, in reference to the suppression of freedom of expression.

Some Israeli sports reporters and visitors complained of harassment by Arab fans, which mainly stemmed from foreign fans, not the Qatari hosts, who did not intervene. On the contrary, the organizers for the first time permitted the display of Palestinian flags and banners and the wearing of armbands in the form of the Palestinian keffiyeh.

Sports journalist Fawaz Youssef described the situation to The Media Line: “The attacks on Qatar started from the beginning. In fact, the World Cup was very successful and perhaps the most successful so far, but there is a view that the Arabs are less than the rest, and that is why they attack us. When Emir Tamim gave the bisht to Messi, it was out of appreciation and respect. No one criticized Mexico when the legendary Pelé wore a Mexican sombrero at the 1970 games. Rather, they considered it coexistence, while Qatar is being attacked for this behavior!

“With regard to the LGBTQ+ community, it is something that provokes the feelings of Arabs and Muslims and most of the world’s population, and any guest must respect the country’s traditions and laws.”

Iraqi sports reporter Haneen Abdullah told The Media Line: “Prince Tamim’s move is ridiculous. He spoiled the image. This matter should have been done in a nicer way, and not to embarrass Messi and force him to wear the bisht. I wished he had given it to him and left it to Messi to wear it whenever he wants.”

Regarding her comparison with what happened with Pelé, she said: “The matter is not equal. The hat is above his head and did not hide the emblem of the national team or the state. As for the bisht, it hid the emblem of the state, and a large part of the team’s jersey.”

Qatari sports journalist Khaled Al-Marri had a different explanation for The Media Line: “Why do they accuse Qatar? They expected a failed World Cup, but it was the most successful. Western criticism of all Arab actions has become provocative. Emir Tamim did nothing wrong, but it was an honor for Messi.

“According to the testimony of everyone I met, this is the most successful World Cup, the safest World Cup, even banning alcohol around the stadiums, making the matches go smoothly. There were no significant problems, not even harassment of women and children, as happens in the stadiums of some countries.

“Each country showcases its history and culture in celebrations and major events. We saw it in all sports forums. It is part of cultural exchange and sportsmanship. We saw it in the Olympics and the General Cup in more than one country. Why do they attack Qatar only?”

Waleed Abdullah, a sports journalist, confirmed to The Media Line that “Messi’s wearing of the Qatari bisht during his World Cup coronation ceremony was not a coincidence, rather it was agreed upon. Messi is one of the ambassadors of the tournament.

“Yes, Qatar tried to spread the Arab Gulf culture through the World Cup, but it is not a shame. The stadiums were named after Arabs – Al-Bayt Stadium, Al-Thumama Stadium, and Lusail – even the championship logo and the mascot bear the Gulf identity. None of this is a defect.