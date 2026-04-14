Quiet Returns to Ramat Gan, but Few Expect It To Last

After weeks under fire, life resumes in central Israel—but residents and officials warn the pause may be brief

For the first time in weeks, the streets of Ramat Gan are filling again. Cafés have reopened, children are back in school, and families are stepping outside without immediately scanning for the nearest shelter. After a month and a half of near-constant sirens during the war with Iran, the ceasefire has brought something that had been missing: quiet.

But in this city just east of Tel Aviv, few are ready to treat that quiet as permanent.

Ramat Gan Deputy Mayor Assaf Weiss, speaking to The Media Line, said the ceasefire is being treated as a limited window rather than a turning point. “First of all, I’m not sure this is a decision by Israel. It’s a decision that goes from the United States,” he said. “But the decision was made, and we’re trying to make the most out of it.”

For now, that has meant reopening as much as possible. “So the period of time that we have in this ceasefire, we’re trying to give our community and our people here in Ramat Gan, in the city, a little bit of time to breathe,” Weiss told The Media Line. “So all the kids went back to school. The kindergartens are open. We started doing events in the city. People are going out of their homes after spending a month and a half indoors.”

We’re trying to give our community and our people here in Ramat Gan, in the city, a little bit of time to breathe

That shift is visible across the city. Parents are no longer keeping children at home. Shops that operated under severe restrictions are serving customers again. The sense of urgency that defined daily life during the fighting has eased, at least for now.

Still, the transition has not been smooth, and for many, it is not complete.

Within hours of the ceasefire taking effect, a missile launched from Lebanon triggered alerts once again. For Weiss, that moment was less a surprise than a reminder of the broader reality. “After the ceasefire was announced, we had a missile coming at us from Hezbollah,” he said. “Obviously, we’re living in the center of Israel. And when there’s war in the south, in the north, or in the east, we’re constantly part of it.”

Obviously, we’re living in the center of Israel. And when there’s war in the south, in the north, or in the east, we’re constantly part of it.

The incident highlighted what many here already assume: even when one front goes quiet, others remain active. In northern Israel, Hezbollah continues to fire, and the wider regional situation remains unsettled.

“We already know what it is to have a missile coming at you with a siren,” Weiss said. “So this is the reason why we are trying to keep the city in some sort of a routine.”

That effort to maintain routine, even under uncertain conditions, has become a defining feature of the city’s response. Municipal authorities say they are relying on ongoing coordination with the military, monitoring threat assessments while keeping schools open and public life functioning.

“Thank God we have the IDF, who is also briefing us about the security situation,” Weiss told The Media Line. “So we’re calculating all of these risk factors, and we’ve decided to keep the city open.”

On the ground, residents are adjusting at their own pace. For some, the return to normal life has been immediate. For others, the experience of the past weeks has not faded quickly enough to allow that.

Ben, a restaurant owner in Ramat Gan, said the war took a direct toll on his business. “It’s not easy for the business, for sure, because all the sirens and the rockets fall around, so it’s not easy,” he told The Media Line. Even so, he expressed confidence that the city would recover. “We love the city and the country, so we will cross through it.”

His view of the ceasefire, however, is far less optimistic.

“I think we had to finish the war,” he said. “Because I believe the Iranian regime … they always shout and say death to Israel, death to America … so I don’t believe now it will change.” In his view, the pause risks allowing Iran to re-arm and “get more bombs and stuff like that to shoot on us.”

That skepticism is shared, in different forms, by others.

Emmanuel Weil, a resident of Ramat Gan who moved to Israel from France two years ago, described the latest round of fighting as more personal than previous escalations. “This war was really heavy because actually we live in Eshel Street and the building next to ours got hit and two people died,” he told The Media Line. “So neighbors … it was really rough, really, really rough this time.”

For Weil, the difficulty lies not only in the intensity of the fighting but in how it ended. “It felt like it was a month and a half of our life that was put on pause for nothing,” he said. “Because we got hit, we waited, we were in the safe room every few hours.”

It felt like it was a month and a half of our life that was put on pause for nothing

At the same time, he does not dismiss the cost of continuing the war. “But at the same time, what happens if we stay in the war for six more months?”

That sense of uncertainty runs through conversations across the city. People are back at work, but many still follow developments closely, aware that the situation could change quickly.

For the municipality, that possibility is central to planning. Weiss said the city is operating on two tracks at once: restoring routine while preparing for escalation.

“All of our calculations in the city are about staying alert, knowing that things can deteriorate very quickly,” he said. “So we are prepared.”

All of our calculations in the city are about staying alert, knowing that things can deteriorate very quickly. So we are prepared.

Weiss said the city is preparing on several levels as it tries to move forward while staying ready for another escalation. Municipal teams are checking shelters and emergency systems, and making sure residents know where to go if alerts return. At the same time, there is an effort to bring people back into some kind of routine, especially for children.

“We are constantly making sure that all the safe mechanisms in the city are in place,” Weiss told The Media Line. “But at the same time, we’re trying to get life back into routine, to take advantage of at least a couple of days that we have.”

The same approach is shaping public events. Israel’s Independence Day, which is usually marked by large celebrations, will look different this year.

We’re trying to get life back into routine, to take advantage of at least a couple of days that we have.

“We’re not going to do major events,” Weiss said. “We are going to do some community events … smaller events.” The decision, he explained, reflects the ongoing situation in other parts of the country. “The north of Israel is still being attacked on a daily basis … so we can’t do a full celebration while part of our country is being attacked.”

In that sense, the ceasefire has not brought closure, only a shift in tempo. The city is open, but alert. People are outside, but attentive. Life has resumed, but with an understanding that it could be interrupted again.

For now, Ramat Gan is moving forward, cautiously. The streets are busy again. Schools are open. Businesses are operating. But beneath that return to routine, there is a shared awareness that the quiet may be temporary, and that the next siren could come without warning.