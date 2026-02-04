Stories of Hope: Unveiling the Mysterious Path

A Soviet Jewish émigré lands in Brooklyn with $90 and builds a life, a career, and a new definition of belonging

Editor’s Note: At a time when headlines are dominated by war, loss, and division, The Media Line has launched a new series, Stories of Hope, to make room for something often missing from the news cycle: stories that illuminate resilience, meaning, and the human capacity to endure and build, even in difficult circumstances. These pieces do not deny hardship or pain. Rather, they explore moments of purpose, courage, creativity, and connection—sometimes quiet, sometimes bold—that remind us what is still possible.

“Unveiling the Mysterious Path” is the second installment in a three-part autobiographical series by Tanya Tylevich. Part 1 is here.

The Soviet Jewry path didn’t lead directly from Leningrad to New York. Like many others, we spent several months in Austria and Italy—nearly six in my case—while the US government reviewed our stories before granting permission to enter the country.

Those months were the most surreal, carefree, and free-spirited of our lives. Freedom felt like it was in the air, and we couldn’t get enough of it. Nothing could have suited that moment better than vibrant, joyful, breathtaking Italy. That’s probably why Italy has remained my favorite country ever since.

That chapter deserves a story of its own, which I’ll save for another day. For now, I just want to say this: We were given an extraordinary chance to start over. We received refugee status and the legal right to come to a country that, for so many around the world, symbolized freedom.

On May 4, 1990, I arrived in New York City as a Jewish refugee with two pieces of luggage and $90 in my pockets.

The person who met me at JFK was my Uncle Lev Chizhik—someone I had never met before. He stood waiting with a handwritten sign bearing my name. In an instant, he, my Aunt Ella, and their family became my entire family in the US. I spent the weekend at their home in New Jersey, and by Monday, I was in Brooklyn, where many Soviet émigrés were beginning their new American lives.

Back in the USSR, we lived behind the Iron Curtain, so we didn’t know much about what life in America really looked like in 1990. We pictured skyscrapers on every corner, so I was shocked when we crossed the George Washington Bridge, and I saw quiet, peaceful New Jersey. It felt calm, unusual, and homey all at once.

Brooklyn was … shocking. I didn’t quite get its charm at first. It felt rough, loud, chaotic, and a bit overwhelming. But Manhattan? That was love at first sight—the energy, the rhythm, the skyline.

The biggest shock of all was the subway. Coming from Leningrad, where metro stations looked like underground museums—grand halls with mosaics, murals, chandeliers, and polished marble—I couldn’t believe what I saw in New York. The contrast was hard to process. In the USSR, the government poured a fortune into making the metro something to be proud of. In New York, it felt like the opposite: dark, grimy, noisy—and the smell? Definitely not part of any design plan. But somehow, it worked. It was raw, real, and full of life, just like the city itself.

French was my second language in school back in the USSR, so my English at the time was strictly elementary. I picked it up the real-world way, by selling roses, working at a bagel shop, watching TV, and reading whatever I could get my hands on during long subway rides.

To this day, I have a soft spot for West 57th Street. That’s where my US employment journey began, and really, where my entire working life began. I left the USSR right after college, so I never got the chance to work there. My first job? A bagel shop called The Bagel Baron. I started just two weeks after arriving in New York. The owner was charming and chatty with customers, but with his staff? Let’s just say he saved the sweetness for the cinnamon raisin bagels. I was making $3.25 an hour and was allowed to take home the leftovers, which felt like a feast back then. I lasted two weeks. I don’t blame him; my English was mostly “point and nod.” On the bright side—and I’ve trained myself to always find one—I did learn how to cut bagels like a pro. To this day, my family has no idea they’re enjoying a skill that cost me a job.

My second job suited me much better: a tiny flower shop across from a much fancier one. I worked there six days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was just me, the roses, and a phone I had to use to ask permission from the main store if I needed to run to the bathroom. The doormen from nearby buildings and the newsstand guy became my crew; they’d bring me McDonald’s coffee and share local gossip. The shop was on the ground floor of a fancy building; Al Pacino lived upstairs, and his assistant bought flowers from me every morning like clockwork. I stayed for four months and felt like I’d hit the jackpot.

Just as unbelievable was the camaraderie we had, a bunch of wide-eyed 20-somethings trying to make it in America. We helped each other find jobs and apartments, shared leftovers from pizza deliveries and bagel shops, and on hot summer nights, we walked the streets of Brooklyn together, because none of our tiny apartments had air conditioning, and the summer of 1990 was brutal.

Some of us even helped each other scout “quality furniture” from the sidewalks. Yes, I know—we don’t usually talk about it: Our first apartments were fully furnished by New York City’s garbage-day schedule. But truthfully, we didn’t care. We were free. We had made it to the US. And we were grateful for any job we could get. The pay was low, the hours were long, the English was shaky, but the spirit? Unshakable.

We had a rare opportunity to build our lives from scratch, to become the owners of our own destiny. We believed—boldly—that anything was possible with hard work, passion, and a bit of stubbornness. Our unspoken motto? Succeed and persevere—no matter what. No connections, no money, no fluent English? No problem. We didn’t spend time fearing failure because failure wasn’t even on the table. It wasn’t an option then—and it still isn’t now.

In the end, we all made it, one way or another. Where we landed 35 years later almost feels beside the point. Among us are medical doctors, lawyers, Wall Street executives, engineers, business owners, entrepreneurs, nurses, you name it. Historians often say the Soviet Jewry immigration was one of the most successful waves of immigration to the US. I believe it. Some of us lost touch over the years; others are still best friends to this day. For a long time, we didn’t look back; we were too busy building forward.

Still, the phrase “say again” nearly broke me. I went from being a straight-A student back home to someone who couldn’t finish a sentence without being asked to repeat it. That A+ mindset I was so proud of? It didn’t get along too well with my new reality. I didn’t quite know what to do when the words wouldn’t come out right, and it was discouraging. I didn’t feel like myself for a while.

And just to be clear: There’s nothing wrong with saying “say again.” But I’ll use this moment to say: If you are speaking with someone for whom English is a second language, a little empathy goes a long way. Trust me, we are doing our best … even though we are still figuring out how to say it.

Fast forward: I spent more than two decades with Goldman Sachs (GS). It’s where I truly found myself, and, more importantly, where I began to believe I could make a difference.

Many of us follow winding paths in our careers, picking up lessons at every turn until we hit that “aha” moment—the point where everything falls into place. For some, GS culture could feel a little intimidating. For me, it was the opposite. My personal “aha” moment? Ringing in the year 2000 at my desk on New Year’s Eve. Yep, nothing says “belonging” like preparing for Y2K with your new work family.

When I joined Controllers Technology, it felt like a happy marriage. That’s where my leaders recognized my untapped potential and encouraged me to speak up, challenge the status quo, and “fight” for what I believed was right. Once I started building and leading teams and traveling to global offices, I realized my global background wasn’t just part of my story—it was a real asset.

Even though life might not offer literal “sliding doors,” I’m convinced my journey toward evolving into version 2.0 would have taken a much longer route had I not joined Controllers Tech in 2007 and had the privilege of working for Al Youssef and Bill Shaw. Those years taught me what it means to spread your wings, earn trust to lead big, and develop my brand—persistence became my nickname.

During that time, I got a real taste of what the GS family is all about. Sure, there were moments when you might’ve wanted to “divorce” a colleague (temporarily), but that’s family for you—imperfect and irreplaceable.

The firm became such a huge part of my identity that it was hard to picture life beyond the GS community. Some might say it was like living in a bubble—but not the kind you want to pop. I had never met so many A-type personalities in one place until August 16, 1999. They were undeniably smart, determined, tough, and yes, opinionated, but almost always fair and extremely proud to be part of GS.

Most Sundays, I prepared for the week ahead, which meant turning down more than a few brunches, birthdays, and barbecues. I’m pretty sure I lost some friends over it, but truthfully, no one was forcing me. It wasn’t fear of not being good enough or trying to prove something; it’s just how I operated. I had my sights set on everything.

For years, I paid a small fortune for daily parking downtown, just to give myself the flexibility to take morning calls with my Bangalore team as early as possible, so they wouldn’t have to stay late waiting for me. In the evenings, I didn’t want a train schedule dictating when I had to leave the office. I stayed as long as my job demanded.

Was I right? Was I wrong? I’m not sure; it was just the way I lived and worked at that time. It certainly added pressure at home, and yes, I missed more than a few moments at the playground when my son was little. But I hope I have been, and still am, a role model for him, just like my mom was for me. At least, he says I am.

At home, my husband didn’t always agree with my approach—probably at least 50% of the time! But he knew me well by then, and even when I prioritized work over family, he stood by me. With time comes wisdom. Looking back, I would probably push myself to reassess those early trade-offs, especially the playground ones, though I would still do most things the same way.

A lot of my commute time was spent on conference calls. When it wasn’t, that’s when my best ideas usually hit. One of those ideas led to a flight to São Paulo. With amazing support from my team, I convinced leadership that something I dreamed up on my way to the office could become a high-impact solution. GS was expanding its trading in Brazil, and as Controllers Tech we needed to build engineering tools to help controllers satisfy the Central Bank’s regulatory requirements. I’m proud to say, we did it. As One Controllers Team, we made it happen.

Brazil left one of the most profound marks on my professional journey. I’ll never forget my first day in the São Paulo office, the warm welcome from the head of SP Controllers and the president of the Brazil office, the road mapping sessions and “path forward” brainstorms, the leadership and culture training we delivered to the entire office. And of course, the best coffee I’ve ever had, and the team gatherings after long nights at the office.

Later, I invited Val Carlotti, the president of the GS Brazil office at the time, to speak at the Controllers Tech town hall, and found myself moderating a fireside chat with one of the firm’s most senior leaders. It was a big moment for me. When I first came to the US, the phrase “say again?” nearly broke me—and now I was the one holding the mic.

Carlotti became—and still is—both a mentor and a role model. After that conversation, someone on my team said, “If you still see me with the firm in 10 years, it’ll be because of this discussion.” Honestly, the same applied to me. I recently finished Who Believed in You by Dina Powell McCormick and Senator David McCormick, and it brought that memory right back. I didn’t know the phrase “transformative mentoring” back then, but that moment was exactly it.

Those were some of the best years of my career. I loved my job, my team, and my GS family so much that I even invited many of them to my son’s bar mitzvah. Around that time, my health started to decline, but I didn’t let it stop me. I stayed focused, determined to keep giving GS my all. It was still my top priority.

Even now, I firmly believe this: When you are surrounded by a truly collaborative team and exceptional leadership, people who place their trust in you, and you in them, it’s possible to achieve far more than anyone imagined. That’s the real magic, and I was lucky enough to experience it.

I also want to share a story that could have only happened at GS back then. You could run into the CEO in the elevator after a long day and have a genuine, down-to-earth conversation—not the cliché “elevator pitch” people so often talk about.

I remember telling Lloyd Blankfein (the CEO of GS at the time) that my son, who was a seventh grader then, had written an essay about him when asked to describe his role model. Almost immediately, Lloyd wrote back, saying how lucky my son was to have a mom like me. For someone who came to this country as part of the Soviet Jewry wave, with no connections, it was another transformative mentoring moment I’ll never forget.