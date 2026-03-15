Survivors Recount Deadly Beit Shemesh Strike and Life in Evacuation Hotels

“It was a very difficult event, one of the hardest I have ever known,” Meir Amar told The Media Line. “Nine of my neighbors were killed. That’s not simple.”

Meir Amar has a serious face. His brown hair, topped with a small kippah or skullcap, is cut short, and a pair of wire-rimmed glasses frame his face.

“In the afternoon, around 2 p.m., there was an incident,” he told The Media Line in his quiet voice, recalling the deadly missile attack in his hometown of Beit Shemesh on March 1. It was the second deadly attack of the war, and the most brutal, killing nine people, including several members of the same families and children.

Amar has since been relocated to Jerusalem. Last week, he was staying at the Leonardo Jerusalem Hotel alongside many of his neighbors and family members.

He recalled that there had been an early warning alert. His sister ran to the shelter while he and his mother decided to stay in the stairwell. Moments after the siren started, they heard a huge explosion, and their house shook. It was located just a few hundred meters from the synagogue where the shelter is located underneath.

“The house was hit by the blast,” Amar recalled. “Windows were torn out, doors collapsed, ceilings cracked. My mother started screaming.”

When the Home Front Command gave them permission to leave, they ran outside to the alley where they could see the synagogue and the shelter beneath it.

“Suddenly we saw that there was no synagogue anymore and no shelter,” Amar said. “Everything was flat, sunken, and filled with fire and smoke.”

Amar knew that his sister and aunt had been inside that shelter. As first responders and police began evacuating people, the family feared the worst. Members of ZAKA began bringing body bags.

We had already accepted the worst. We were sure nobody could have survived.

“We had already accepted the worst,” Amar said. “We were sure nobody could have survived.”

But two hours later, Amar received a phone call from his aunt. She and her niece had survived and were only lightly injured. They were being treated at local hospitals.

It turned out that most of the people who made it to the shelter survived because, although the synagogue collapsed, the shelter did not. People inside the shelter were injured at different levels, from moderate to light. However, nine people died that day, and some 65 were injured.

“She was treated in the hospital and released the next day,” Amar explained. “My aunt is now mainly suffering mentally from the trauma. She is receiving psychological treatment.”

Still, Amar said his neighbors, many of whom were packed into the Jerusalem Gold and Leonardo hotels after the incident, were in terrible distress.

“It was a very difficult event, one of the hardest I have ever known,” Amar whispered. “Nine of my neighbors were killed. That’s not simple.”

Last Sunday, the hotel was operating like a mini health clinic. Clalit Health Services had opened an on-site facility to provide medical and psychological support, explained Einat Mitzva, head of Emergency Operations for the Clalit Jerusalem district.

Mitzva said that because of previous emergencies, the team already had experience absorbing evacuees in hotels. The war with Iran began on February 28 at around 8 a.m. She said that the moment Clalit heard the news, it immediately opened a virtual emergency command center. Soon after, the Jerusalem district opened a physical command center at the district office. The team has been working ever since.

Personally, I don’t get tired. Even working weekends and nights, helping people fills me with purpose. All our teams are working together, hand in hand, until this crisis ends.

“Personally, I don’t get tired,” Mitzva told The Media Line. “Even working weekends and nights, helping people fills me with purpose. All our teams are working together, hand in hand, until this crisis ends.”

Clalit specifically chose to serve the evacuated residents of Beit Shemesh because most of them were members of the fund. However, even those who are not can still take advantage of the services.

The Clalit Jerusalem district covers Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modiin, Gush Etzion, Binyamin, and more, serving more than 600,000 patients through about 230 facilities.

One of the doctors on call, Dr. Ishay Lev, said the first treatments focus on the basics, such as renewing prescriptions left behind and checking that people’s blood pressure or chronic illnesses like diabetes remain under control despite the immense stress.

“The other side is that most of them just need a friend,” Lev said. “They need someone to hold, someone to smile at them, someone to accept them and help them in whatever way they can. Some have family issues that are exacerbated due to this situation. Some of them are elderly, and their kids are now far away. We need to find a way to help them now when they need it most.”

Lev said some people assume it is nice to come to a hotel where they do not have to cook or clean. Even if some evacuees enjoy it for the first day or two, that feeling disappears very quickly. Soon they begin to feel lost in the hotel and long to return home.

“It’s very hard to make them feel at home,” Lev told The Media Line. “We try to emulate it, bring books, bring clothes, and bring people to entertain them. But they don’t want that. They want their home. They want their quiet place.”

It’s very hard to make them feel at home. … They want their home. They want their quiet place.

He said that “all of the amenities that you have in a hotel, it’s not even close to the feeling of a home. And this is very difficult for them. They start eating more or eating less. I can see it medically affecting them too.”

The Clalit medical team included a doctor, a nurse, a mental health nurse, and a psychologist. They worked in two shifts each day, ensuring coverage throughout the day. The group also handled prescriptions. Many people had left their medication behind at home, so Clalit arranged referrals and delivered medication directly to the hotel twice a day.

Even though the Clalit clinic was only five minutes away, many evacuees were afraid to leave the hotel. As a result, the team also set up a private examination area for physical checkups inside the building.

The psychologist walked around the hotel and, without formally announcing himself, sat with people and spoke to anyone who needed help.

“On the first day, there were several psychological interventions,” Vika Elkin, deputy press secretary and public relations manager for Clalit’s Jerusalem district, explained. “Some people suddenly felt sick, started crying, or didn’t understand what was happening to them.”

On the Sunday after the incident, when The Media Line visited the Jerusalem Gold Hotel, the lobby was filled with evacuees of all ages. Some appeared to be going about their daily lives, sitting in circles, chatting with friends, or chasing their children. But others looked somber or disconnected, sitting quietly alone.

The hotel had also been used to house evacuees after the October 7 attacks, and staff were familiar with the challenges of supporting displaced residents.

Nissim Edry was standing outside the hotel that crisp morning, the sun on his browned face. He recalled how he was visiting a friend for a shiva call when the explosion occurred.

“While sitting there I heard a boom,” Edry recalled. “I looked up and heard the interceptor missile above me. Then suddenly there was another huge explosion, and I was thrown from the blast.”

He said the missiles did not break the concrete walls but shattered every window and door.

“Everything flew out,” Edry described. “I was thrown about four meters by the blast.”

According to Edry, the tragedy might have been avoided. There were only two shelters in the area, and they were nearly unusable, so people tended not to go to them. He claimed they had been flooded in the past and abandoned, and no one repaired them despite repeated appeals.

Moreover, he said there were only two shelters for the entire neighborhood. When people tried to use them, they were overcrowded, discouraging others from entering.

Most of the nine people who were killed were not in shelters at the time of the incident.

“Something has changed in my brain,” Edry told The Media Line. “I feel different. I get angry easily, even with my wife. I think it’s from the shock. I’m not the same Nissim I used to be.”

You can be afraid anywhere. You never know where a missile will fall. But I love my home. I want to return to my house.

Nonetheless, Edry wants to return home as soon as possible. He has already hired someone to fix his windows and doors.

“You can be afraid anywhere. You never know where a missile will fall,” Edry said. “But I love my home. I want to return to my house.”