Syria’s Buildex Trade Show Draws 710 Companies as Reconstruction Interest Grows

The Damascus exhibition brought together firms and brands from 51 countries as Syria’s construction, infrastructure, and energy sectors seek new partnerships

[DAMASCUS] The 24th edition of Buildex, Syria’s international construction and building exhibition, opened on June 10 at the Damascus Fairgrounds, bringing together 710 companies and 1,400 brands from 51 countries, according to organizers.

The scale of participation highlights growing regional and international interest in Syria’s construction sector and in potential investment opportunities linked to reconstruction and broader economic recovery projects.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Local Administration and Environment, this year’s exhibition carried the slogan “From the Beginning to a New Beginning.” Officials said the theme reflects their efforts to promote economic development, reconstruction, and international expertise and investment.

Spanning more than 140,000 square meters, Buildex has established itself as one of the Middle East’s largest specialized exhibitions in the construction sector, bringing together companies across building materials, infrastructure, engineering, energy, real estate, and industrial and logistics services.

This year’s exhibition included participants from the United States, Germany, Italy, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, and Greece, as well as exhibitors from China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Kuwait, Malaysia, India, Lebanon, Iraq, Algeria, and Libya.

The varied exhibitor mix suggests that the Syrian market continues to attract international companies’ attention at a time when the country is facing mounting demand for urban redevelopment, infrastructure upgrades, and the rehabilitation of essential services.

Chinese exhibitors occupied two full halls, demonstrating growing interest among Chinese firms in Syria’s construction and infrastructure sectors, and Italy participated through an official national pavilion featuring several industrial and engineering companies. The participation of companies from the United States and several European countries was also viewed as a sign of interest in future business opportunities in Syria.

Mohammad Faroun, a conferences and exhibitions specialist, told The Media Line that large economic exhibitions often serve as a launching point for long-term commercial and investment relationships, allowing international firms to better understand the needs of emerging markets and build networks of potential partners before moving to more advanced stages of cooperation and investment.

“Although the exhibition is not directly aimed at announcing new investments, it provides an advanced platform for communication between global companies and both the public and private sectors in Syria,” Faroun said. “It also gives investors, manufacturers, and technology providers an opportunity to assess market needs and explore future areas of cooperation.”

It also gives investors, manufacturers, and technology providers an opportunity to assess market needs and explore future areas of cooperation

Minister of Local Administration and Environment Mohammad Anjarani said Buildex represents an important opportunity to support Syria’s economic recovery and reconstruction efforts, noting that participating companies and experts can offer practical solutions to development and service-related challenges, particularly in infrastructure, waste management, and public services.

He added that the scale of international participation reflects growing interest in contributing to Syria’s reconstruction and rehabilitation process, while emphasizing the continuation of service and development projects, including the rehabilitation of hospitals and schools, road works, and upgrades to public facilities.

Tourism Minister Mazen al-Salhani said the exhibition has gained increasing international visibility, noting that some companies that participated in previous years have moved from market exploration to direct investment by establishing factories and production projects inside Syria. “This reflects growing investor confidence in the opportunities available in the Syrian market,” he said.

This reflects growing investor confidence in the opportunities available in the Syrian market

Damascus Governor Maher Marwan Idlibi told The Media Line that organizing such exhibitions helps strengthen international economic ties and supports the development of policies and systems related to investment and development. He added that participating companies create opportunities to transfer expertise and modern technologies and to implement development projects that could improve economic and living conditions.

Mohammad Hamza, director-general of the General Organization for Fairs and International Markets, told The Media Line that Buildex has become a key platform for showcasing the latest solutions and technologies in the construction sector. “It also offers local and international companies an important opportunity to form partnerships and explore business and investment opportunities that can support the national economy and stimulate development,” he said.

Buildex 2026 covered a wide range of specialized sectors, including building materials, stone and marble, paints, insulation products, ceramics and sanitary ware, heating and air-conditioning systems, elevators, aluminum and glass, as well as heavy, medium, and light machinery and equipment.

The exhibition also highlighted renewable energy technologies, water solutions, environmental sustainability, safety and security systems, electrical equipment, and modern lighting, as well as digital technologies for project management and smart infrastructure.

Real estate developers, engineering offices, logistics and shipping companies, and banking institutions also participated, turning the exhibition into an integrated economic platform that brought together multiple segments of the construction, development, and investment chain.

The exhibition included a business-to-business platform to facilitate direct meetings between Syrian and international companies, along with a program featuring product launches, technical demonstrations, and scheduled meetings with investors, suppliers, and decision-makers.

By the time the fair closed, Syrian officials said 21 contracts had been signed, with several new companies entering the Syrian market and others moving towards local manufacturing in place of imports.