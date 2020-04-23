The Saudis Want to Diversify – but the Price Could be Steep (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with Human Rights Watch’s Adam Coogle about a man who died after saying he wouldn’t move

Saudi Arabia has embarked on Vision 2030, a program aimed at creating sources of income in addition to petroleum, which, believe it or not, is projected to be on course to run out in another 50 years or so. The man behind the project is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

One area for development is tourism. But there is a catch. The massive construction projects mean removing people from their homes, particularly in the northwestern part of the country, which is on the idyllic Red Sea, and where the Saudis have broken ground for a completely new city they call Neom.

Recently, there was an altercation between security forces and one man who refused to move. It resulted in his death. To discuss the issue, The Media Line turned to Adam Coogle, deputy director and a researcher on Saudi Arabia for Human Rights Watch.