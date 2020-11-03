Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Trump or Biden? Jewish Israelis Weigh In on US Vote (VIDEO REPORT)
By Region
Israel
US election
Israelis
Jews
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

Trump or Biden? Jewish Israelis Weigh In on US Vote (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
11/03/2020

Many view the president’s policies as beneficial for regional peace but not all are convinced

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, many in Israel have expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would emerge victorious because they believe he would be better for regional peace.

Unlike others in the Middle East, the Jewish Israeli public has mostly viewed Trump’s presidency in a positive light. In fact, in a survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute that was published on Tuesday, 70% of Jewish Israelis said that Trump was the better presidential candidate, especially when it came to Israel’s interests, but only 13% said the same of his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, not all Israelis are convinced that Trump holds Israel’s best interests at heart.

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to find out what they had to say.

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.