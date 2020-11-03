Trump or Biden? Jewish Israelis Weigh In on US Vote (VIDEO REPORT)

Many view the president’s policies as beneficial for regional peace but not all are convinced

As Americans head to the polls on Tuesday, many in Israel have expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would emerge victorious because they believe he would be better for regional peace.

Unlike others in the Middle East, the Jewish Israeli public has mostly viewed Trump’s presidency in a positive light. In fact, in a survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute that was published on Tuesday, 70% of Jewish Israelis said that Trump was the better presidential candidate, especially when it came to Israel’s interests, but only 13% said the same of his Democratic challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.

Nevertheless, not all Israelis are convinced that Trump holds Israel’s best interests at heart.

The Media Line took to the streets of Jerusalem to find out what they had to say.