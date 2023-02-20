Tunisia Expels European Trade Union Official Who Spoke at Anti-government Rally

General Labor Union protests Tunisian President Kais Saied's planned deal with International Monetary Fund and demands the release of its incarcerated officials and other political opponents

Tunisian President Kais Saied ordered the expulsion of the deputy general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, Esther Lynch, for giving a speech at a demonstration organized by the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) protesting the country’s economic situation and the arrest of one of the organization’s officials.

“On the orders of President Kais Saied, Tunisian authorities ordered the departure of Esther Lynch,” said a statement from the Tunisian Presidency on Saturday claiming that Lynch “made comments that constituted blatant interference in Tunisia’s internal affairs,” and giving her 24 hours to leave the country while declaring her “persona non grata.”

The demonstration in which Lynch addressed protesters was held in Tunisia’s second-largest city, Sfax, earlier on Saturday. During her speech, she said that the government should “sit down and negotiate with the UGTT for a solution” to the country’s economic issues. After receiving the president’s orders to leave the country, Lynch denied his accusations and asserted that her speech was peaceful and non-violent.

The European Trade Union Confederation tweeted on Saturday before the protest that “ETUC supports today’s protest over the authoritarian crackdown on workers’ rights and democracy by President Kais Saied,” adding that Lynch would be at the demonstrations to call on the president to “stop attacks on trade unions now.”

In July 2021, Saied declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament and ruled by decree for about a year until a new constitution was approved that concentrated power in the hands of the president.

The UGTT, which previously supported Saied, began opposing his rule in October 2022 over his negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under which it would lend Tunisia $1.9 billion to counter deteriorating economic conditions in the country. But as part of the agreement the Tunisian government would be obligated to decrease public spending, reform taxation and revise the governance of public services and state-owned enterprises, among other reforms that are likely to impact citizens’ pockets.

In recent weeks, a number of protests have been seen throughout the country, as well as the arrest of various critics of the government, among them senior UGTT official Anis Kaabi, who is facing charges of “using his position to harm the public authorities.”

A Tunisian human rights and international humanitarian laws researcher, who did not want to be identified due to fear over the recent arrests of political opponents, told The Media Line that Lynch arrived in Tunisia to support the protest movement and added that the government is violating human rights while labeling its actions as “keeping order.”

“Human rights, civil and social rights are being taken away from the Tunisian people slowly under the cover of order,” the activist said.

She adds that the country’s economic situation is fueling the protests, explaining that thousands of Tunisian trade unionists have held protests across the country over worsening economic conditions.

“Mainly the crazy inflation in the country is what will always move the people to speak up and rebel. Since the revolution, we are back to claiming the same rights – ‘dignity, freedom, employment,’” she said.

The high level of deterioration of the country’s economy is due to serval reasons, says North Africa expert Mario Savina, a researcher at the Sapienza University of Rome, and analyst at OSMED Istituto S. Pio V.

One reason, Savina told The Media Line, is related to the economic crisis that developed in Tunisia after the overthrow of former President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011 during the Arab Spring. “The structural inefficiencies deriving from the past regime have not helped in the country’s rebirth,” he said.

He notes that the situation has been exacerbated by the economic uncertainty in Europe, caused mainly by the pandemic, where Tunisia sends about 70% of its exports. He adds that the political stalemate that has developed over the bitter conflict between Tunisia’s Islamists and secularists is also part of the problem.

The president promised an improvement in economic conditions to his citizens, in return he basically demanded the disruption of the democratic path

Emanuele Rossi, a global affairs analyst, adds that the political situation in the North African country is very complex. He cited the parliamentary elections held in December last year, which saw the lowest turnout in the country’s history with just 8.8% of the country’s 9.2 million eligible voters participating.

Rossi told The Media Line that this low turnout demonstrates that the social circles on which Saied was relying for support are not satisfied. “The president promised an improvement in economic conditions to his citizens, in return he basically demanded the disruption of the democratic path,” he said.

Tunisians, he continued, “once proud of their relative prosperity, are worried about the faltering economy.”

The human rights activist says that the UGTT is concerned that any agreement with the IMF could lead to cuts in public sector jobs, wages and benefits, as well as an increase in taxes on working people. “They are also worried that the IMF’s proposed reforms could weaken labor rights and reduce job security,” she continued.

However, Rossi explains that, for now, the IMF has frozen the deal, and it is uncertain “whether Saied will be able to get a breather with IMF subsidies,” he added.

But the Tunisian people remain concerned about the deal. Rossi cited as proof Saturday’s protests during which the demonstrators chanted slogans such as “Tunisia is not for sale!” He points to the possibility that the UGTT might be seeking to gain something from this chapter.

“This is also a game of roles. UGTT is searching for more interest for itself,” he continued.