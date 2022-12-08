Tunisians See No Hope in Upcoming Legislative Elections

Experts are expecting a low turnout at under 35%

Experts are expecting a low turnout when Tunisia holds parliamentary elections later this month. This is because, as the country is about to elect its new legislative body, most of the political parties are boycotting the December 17 election, and the country’s citizens are not eager to go to the polls.

The parliamentary elections come five months after Tunisian voters approved a referendum bolstering President Kais Saied’s power through a new constitution which marked an official transition from a hybrid parliamentary democracy to a president-centered system. However, even though this referendum was approved with 90% of those who voted supporting it, only 27% of eligible voters participated.

A year earlier, in July 2021, Saied declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until the new constitution was approved, concentrating power in the hands of the president.

With 12 different parties boycotting the upcoming legislative elections, most of the 1,058 candidates for the 161-member parliament, are independent and do not belong to any of the country’s political parties.

Slim Bouzid, a Tunisian civil society activist, told The Media Line that the legislative elections are expected to have a very low turnout. One of the reasons, he says, is that in the eyes of many Tunisians there is a discrepancy between what the candidates are proposing in their electoral platforms, and what their role as members of the parliament should be.

Tunisians no longer believe in the political process; they want an urgent and direct change in their daily lives

Additionally, says Neila Charchour a Tunisian democracy activist, the new constitution approved in July and the new electoral code lessen the role of political parties as well as the parliament’s efficacy.

“Especially since all parties are, for the same reason, boycotting the elections. So, deputies won’t be backed up by any political force and won’t have any effective influence,” she told The Media Line, adding that due to what she calls the “opposition’s inefficiency,” parliamentary elections will end up reinforcing Saied’s status.

Bouzid says that, due to the new constitution, “the president has more power than the assembly; he can dissolve it, while the assembly cannot do the same thing concerning the president,” he explained.

That is why Tunisians believe that no change should be observed after the elections, particularly “since no political framing is guaranteed with the members of the parliament to be elected not belonging to political parties,” he said.

Arbi Soussi, a political communication expert in Tunisia, says that to understand the expected low voter turnout, it is important to consider the fact that the country is currently experiencing double economic and political crises.

“Those factors are influencing the participation of our citizens,” he told The Media Line.

He believes the upcoming legislative elections will not exceed 35% voter participation.

Soussi adds that, in part, a low voter turnout will occur also because the government did not try to promote citizens’ participation. “There was no campaign to encourage participation, and no political debate,” he noted.

He also thinks that the Tunisian people do not believe that there will be a real change in the country’s situation because of the elections.

“The Tunisian people hope that their economic situation changes, but these elections, for them, seem that they cannot directly ameliorate their catastrophic situation,” he said.

Bouzid says that the economic crisis is hitting a new climax, causing a lack of many necessary products in the country, and “people are not convinced that voting will help them in their daily lives, and feel really disinterested in these elections,” he said.

“They are just not very enthusiastic about it [the elections] since they are convinced that they will not bring solutions to their low buying capacities in their daily lives,” he said.

Soussi adds that, due to all the recent political changes and the situation under which they are living, “Tunisians no longer believe in the political process; they want an urgent and direct change in their daily lives.”

Charchour says that expected under participation in the elections is a way for Tunisians to demonstrate a political opinion. “It is our unique way to express our discontent regarding the president’s unilateral behavior,” she explained.