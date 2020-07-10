Donate
A camp for displaced Syrians is shown on July 9 near the town of Maaret Misrin in Syria's northwestern Idlib Province. (Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
Syria
United Nations Security Council
Russia
China
humanitarian assistance
border crossings
vetoes
Human Rights Watch
Lou Charbonneau

Tying the UN’s Hands on Assistance to Syrians (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

Lawrence Rifkin
07/10/2020

The Media Line speaks with Lou Charbonneau, Human Rights Watch’s director for United Nations affairs

Last January, Russia, together with China, forced the United Nations to close two border crossings used to bring humanitarian aid into Syria – one on the border with Iraq, the other on the border with Jordan.

This week, the two vetoed an extension to the UN Security Council’s mandate over the two remaining entry points for humanitarian assistance, this time on the Turkish border. The mandate expires today.

To learn more about the rationale behind Russia’s moves, as well as the matter of humanitarian needs and assistance in Syria, The Media Line turned to Lou Charbonneau, director for UN affairs at Human Rights Watch.

