Understanding a US Warning to Iran (AUDIO INTERVIEW)

The Media Line speaks with American military analyst Michael Connell about an admonition by the US Navy to stay away from its warships

The US Navy has once again issued a harsh warning to Iran to “maintain a safe distance… from US naval vessels” in the “Arabian Sea, Gulf Of Oman [and] Persian Gulf,” adding: “Armed vessels approaching within 100 meters… may be interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures….”

A bit over a month ago, Iranian speedboats, in actions the US described as “dangerous and provocative,” came very, very close to moving American military ships, in at least one case crossing one’s bow. The speedboats were identified as belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

What should we make of this week’s warning, particularly its timing, after more than a month of relative silence? To gain some insight, The Media Line spoke with Dr. Michael Connell, principal research scientist for CAN, a Virginia think tank that advises the US Navy.