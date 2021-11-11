US Sen. Chris Coons Leads Bipartisan Delegation of Lawmakers to Israel, Palestinian Authority (VIDEO REPORT)

Coons expressed support for expanding the Abraham Accords, and recognized the importance of keeping an open line of communication with the Palestinians.

A bipartisan, bicameral delegation of American legislators visited Israel and the Palestinian Authority reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the two-state solution.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, led the US congressional delegation that included House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Palestinian Affairs Unit of the American Embassy in Jerusalem held a briefing on Wednesday with Coons and other American legislators at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

“We have a few common themes and messages: that the support for Israel remains bipartisan and strong in the United States Congress,” Coons told reporters. “We are in strong support of the two-state solution, we’re strong supporters of the US-Israel relationship and having that be a nonpartisan and sustained feature of US-Israel relations.”

The delegation met with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials during their whirlwind visit.