Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Sen. Chris Coons Leads Bipartisan Delegation of Lawmakers to Israel, Palestinian Authority (VIDEO REPORT)
Flanked by US legislators, Senator Chris Coons addresses reporters at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Nov. 10, 2021. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Watch Now
By Region
Israel
US Congress
Bipartisan
delegation
Jerusalem

US Sen. Chris Coons Leads Bipartisan Delegation of Lawmakers to Israel, Palestinian Authority (VIDEO REPORT)

Maya Margit
11/11/2021

Coons expressed support for expanding the Abraham Accords, and recognized the importance of keeping an open line of communication with the Palestinians.

A bipartisan, bicameral delegation of American legislators visited Israel and the Palestinian Authority reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the two-state solution.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, led the US congressional delegation that included House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The Palestinian Affairs Unit of the American Embassy in Jerusalem held a briefing on Wednesday with Coons and other American legislators at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

“We have a few common themes and messages: that the support for Israel remains bipartisan and strong in the United States Congress,” Coons told reporters. “We are in strong support of the two-state solution, we’re strong supporters of the US-Israel relationship and having that be a nonpartisan and sustained feature of US-Israel relations.”

The delegation met with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials during their whirlwind visit.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
By Region
MORE FROM By Region

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.