US Sets Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases

Joshua Robbin Marks
06/26/2020

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of Friday’s update from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, total US infections stood at 2,422,310 with 124,416 deaths. The US places second in recoveries at 663,562, behind Brazil’s 679,524.

Brazil is the only other country besides the US with more than a million cases at 1,228,114. The South American nation is also second in deaths with 54,971.

The US on Thursday reported a single-day record for new coronavirus infections with 39,327 new cases, passing the previous high of 38,115 set on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. The new cases are mostly concentrated in the south and west of the country. Alabama, Missouri, Nevada and Texas reported single-day records Thursday. The number of infections is rising in 29 states, according to a tally by The New York Times.

In the Middle East, Iran’s coronavirus death toll continues to surge, topping 10,000 on Thursday. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran climbed to 10,130 after 134 more deaths were reported overnight, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of infections in the Islamic Republic rose to 215,096 after 2,595 new cases were registered. A total of 175,103 people in Iran have recovered.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.

CountryConfirmed casesDeathsRecoveredActive Cases
Afghanistan30,17567510,17419,326
Algeria12,4458788,9202,647
Bahrain24,0817118,5015,509
Cyprus99219824149
Djibouti4,635524,269314
Egypt61,1302,53316,33842,259
Iran215,09610,130175,10329,863
Iraq39,1391,43718,05119,651
Israel22,40030916,0076,084
Jordan1,0869797280
Kuwait42,78833933,3679,082
Lebanon1,662331,144485
Libya69818140540
Mauritania3,7391191,2252,395
Morocco11,3382178,5002,621
Oman34,90214418,52016,238
Pakistan195,7453,96284,168107,615
Palestinian Territories1,3823446933
Qatar91,83810674,54417,188
Saudi Arabia170,6391,428117,88251,329
Somalia2,878908681,920
Sudan8,9845563,8064,622
Syria242796139
Tunisia1,162501,02389
Turkey193,1155,046165,70622,363
United Arab Emirates46,56330835,16511,090
Yemen1,076288386402
Total1,219,93028,827815,970375,133

 

