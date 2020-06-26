US Sets Single-Day Record for New Coronavirus Cases

The latest COVID-19 information and statistics for the Middle East and North Africa

The United States continues to lead the world in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of Friday’s update from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, total US infections stood at 2,422,310 with 124,416 deaths. The US places second in recoveries at 663,562, behind Brazil’s 679,524.

Brazil is the only other country besides the US with more than a million cases at 1,228,114. The South American nation is also second in deaths with 54,971.

The US on Thursday reported a single-day record for new coronavirus infections with 39,327 new cases, passing the previous high of 38,115 set on Wednesday, according to the Washington Post. The new cases are mostly concentrated in the south and west of the country. Alabama, Missouri, Nevada and Texas reported single-day records Thursday. The number of infections is rising in 29 states, according to a tally by The New York Times.

In the Middle East, Iran’s coronavirus death toll continues to surge, topping 10,000 on Thursday. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Iran climbed to 10,130 after 134 more deaths were reported overnight, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of infections in the Islamic Republic rose to 215,096 after 2,595 new cases were registered. A total of 175,103 people in Iran have recovered.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Middle East and North Africa as of 7 am UTC on Friday.