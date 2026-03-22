War Memory Shapes Attitudes: Why Many Syrians Distrust Iran

Years of conflict, displacement, and foreign intervention shape widespread negative perceptions of Tehran among Syrians

[DAMASCUS] For many Syrians, Iran is no longer seen simply as a regional power or political ally. After years of war, siege, bombardment, and displacement, many now associate the Islamic Republic with one of the darkest chapters in their country’s modern history: its backing of the Assad regime during Syria’s civil war.

That view appears to be widespread, though difficult to measure precisely in a country still navigating a fragile transitional period. For many Syrians, Iran’s military and political support for Bashar Assad during the war left a lasting mark, especially among those who say they lived through attacks, displacement, or the presence of Iranian-backed forces.

Among ordinary Syrians, those memories continue to shape how Iran is viewed today.

It’s difficult for me to see Iran as just another normal country in the region

Ahmad, from the Damascus countryside, told The Media Line that his stance toward Iran was formed during years of siege and bombardment. “We always heard there was Iranian support on the ground, and over time, we began linking that support to what we were living through every day. That’s why it’s difficult for me to see Iran as just another normal country in the region.”

When I see news about crises facing Iran, I feel a sense of relief—not because I support war, but because I still remember what happened in my city

In Aleppo, Sara said her feelings toward Iran remain deeply emotional and tied to memories of war. “When I see news about crises facing Iran, I feel a sense of relief—not because I support war, but because I still remember what happened in my city. These feelings may not be entirely rational, but they are real for me.”

Others described their views as both political and personal, rooted in opposition to outside intervention but sharpened by Iran’s visible role during the conflict.

Mahmoud told The Media Line that Iran stood apart in his mind because of its presence during the war. “I oppose any foreign intervention, but Iran, in particular, had a clear presence during the war,” he said. “That’s why I think many Syrians hold negative views of it, even if they don’t express them openly.”

Speaking to The Media Line from Daraa, Laila connected her views directly to her experience of displacement. “When you are forced to leave your home, you begin to connect all the parties that contributed to that reality. For me, Iran was one of those parties, and that’s why I can’t be neutral toward it.”

Yes, there is a lot of anger toward Iran, but at the same time we don’t want a new war in the region

In Idlib, Khaled said anger toward Iran is still strong, but so is fear of what another regional war could bring. “Yes, there is a lot of anger toward Iran, but at the same time we don’t want a new war in the region. Any new escalation will once again be paid for by civilians, and that’s what we fear.”

Taken together, the accounts reflect a pattern in which personal experience and political judgment are tightly intertwined. For many Syrians interviewed by The Media Line, views of Iran are shaped less by ideology than by memories of what they endured during the war and by the role they believe Tehran played in prolonging it.

Still, the picture is not entirely one-sided. Some Syrians argue that the country’s current priorities should be reconstruction, stability, and avoiding new regional entanglements, rather than carrying old alliances and enmities into the next phase of Syrian politics.

Expressing such views openly inside Syria also remains complicated. Not everyone feels free to speak publicly about politics, and that makes it difficult to draw broad conclusions about public opinion. In the current transitional climate, many views remain private, guarded, or unspoken.

Even so, among those willing to talk, resentment toward Iran appears to run deep. Years after the height of the war, many Syrians still see the Islamic Republic through the lens of suffering, loss, and foreign intervention.

At the same time, many also fear a return to wider regional conflict. That tension—between anger over the past and anxiety about the future—now shapes how many Syrians are redefining their relationship with Iran.

For many, the hope is that Syria can move into a more stable phase, one in which foreign relations are shaped by national interests and not at the expense of ordinary people who have already paid too high a price.