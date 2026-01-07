What Are People From Somaliland Called?

Clan structures, shared ethnicity, and regional history complicate the way identity is described in the Horn of Africa

People from Somaliland are most commonly referred to as Somalilanders when the term is used in a geographic or political sense. “Somalilander” is a demonym—a word that denotes the inhabitants of a particular place, much like “Canadian,” “Pakistani,” or “Israeli.”

A demonym, however, does not necessarily describe a person’s ethnic identity. It indicates where someone is from or which political entity they belong to, not what ethnic group they are part of.

This distinction is particularly important in the case of Somaliland, a self-declared state in the Horn of Africa that has operated as a de facto independent polity since 1991. While Somaliland is not widely recognized internationally, it has gained limited diplomatic recognition in recent years, including from Israel, which has formally recognized it as a state.

What is a demonym, and how does it differ from ethnicity?

A demonym refers to the population of a territory or state. In many cases, demonyms and ethnic identities overlap, but in many others they do not. For example, “Swiss” is a demonym that covers several linguistic and cultural groups, including German-, French-, and Italian-speaking populations. “British” is a national identity encompassing English, Scottish, Welsh, and other groups. “American” is a demonym that includes people from the United States of countless ethnic backgrounds.

Another relevant example is Azerbaijan. “Azerbaijani” is the demonym for a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, while “Azeri” is often used to describe a Turkic ethnic group that also lives in large numbers outside the country, especially in Iran. In that case, ethnic and national identities do not fully overlap.

The origin of the name “Somaliland”

The name “Somaliland” is derived from “Somali” and “land,” meaning “land of the Somalis.” During the colonial period, the northern part of what later became Somalia was known as British Somaliland, while the southern portion was Italian Somaliland. The two territories united in 1960 to form the Somali Republic.

Following the collapse of the Somali state and the outbreak of civil war, the former British Somaliland declared independence in 1991 under the name Republic of Somaliland. Since then, it has maintained its own government, security forces, and institutions, functioning in practice as a separate state.

Are people in Somaliland ethnically different from other Somalis?

In ethnic terms, the population of Somaliland is overwhelmingly Somali.

“Somali” is an ethnic designation referring to a Cushitic-speaking people who share a common language, cultural traditions, and historical identity. Ethnic Somalis live not only in Somalia and Somaliland but also in Djibouti, eastern Ethiopia, and northeastern Kenya.

Within Somali society, clan affiliation plays a major social and political role, shaping patterns of loyalty, representation, and power. In Somaliland, the Isaaq clan family is the largest and most influential, alongside Dir, Darod, and other Somali clan families. These are clan divisions within the broader Somali ethnic group, not separate ethnicities in the conventional sense. At the same time, the social landscape is not entirely uniform. Somaliland, like Somalia more broadly, is also home to minority communities whose historical origins lie outside the core Somali clan genealogies, including Bantu and coastal groups with East African, Arab, or Persian roots, as well as smaller occupational and marginalized communities. Many of these groups are Somali-speaking and culturally integrated to varying degrees, but their presence illustrates that identity in the Horn of Africa is layered, with clan, ethnicity, language, and political affiliation overlapping in ways that do not always fit neatly into a single category.

From an ethnic and linguistic perspective, people in Hargeisa and people in Mogadishu belong to the same wider Somali people, even though they live under different political administrations.

Is “Somalilander” an ethnicity?

No. “Somalilander” is not an ethnic category. It is a demonym and a political or civic identity.

A person described as a Somalilander is someone who lives in or identifies with Somaliland as a political entity. That person is typically ethnically Somali, just as a “Swiss” citizen may be ethnically German, French, or Italian, or a “British” citizen may be ethnically English or Scottish.

In political and diplomatic contexts, many residents of Somaliland emphasize the term “Somalilander” to underscore their claim to separate statehood and a distinct political trajectory from Somalia, even while acknowledging their shared ethnic, linguistic, and cultural roots with other Somalis.

Which term is correct?

It depends on what is being described.

“Somali” refers to ethnicity. “Somalilander” refers to place of origin or political identity. The two are not mutually exclusive. A person can be ethnically Somali and politically or civically a Somalilander, in the same way that someone can be ethnically Kurdish and a citizen of Turkey, or ethnically Arab and a citizen of Jordan.

At bottom, the terminology dispute reflects not a difference of peoples but a dispute over statehood, sovereignty, and political legitimacy. The population of Somaliland is overwhelmingly ethnically Somali, the term “Somalilander” denotes civic and territorial belonging, and “Somaliland” itself is a modern political-geographic name meaning “land of the Somalis,” not the name of a separate historical ethnic group.