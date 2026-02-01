What Are the 4 Rival Visions Splitting Southern Yemen After the STC Collapse?

Power in Aden and Hadramaut fractures among secessionists, tribal autonomists, federalists, and unity advocates as Riyadh talks attempt to prevent a south-on-south conflict

[SANAA] In the oil-rich city of Mukalla, the capital of Hadramaut, the glow of a mobile phone briefly pierces the darkness of a silent room. For Mujahid Jamal, a 35-year-old schoolteacher, the blackout lasted eight hours. Water has not flowed from the faucet for two days. His salary has gone unpaid for five months.

“We want our rights to our oil. We want to benefit from it—others reap the benefits of our wealth,” Mujahid whispers to The Media Line as he looks out over a city submerged in darkness. He views the ongoing Riyadh talks as a final test to secure Hadramaut’s status—not only against Sanaa, but also against Aden’s central authority.

Far to the west in the southern port city of Aden, Fatima Mahmoud, a 51-year-old former public employee, rejects this regionalist vision. She told The Media Line that she blames what she calls “northern influence and Al-Islah [Yemen’s main Sunni Islamist political movement, aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood]” for the collapse of basic services. “Let those Dahabesha leave,” she says, using a derogatory colloquial term for northerners, adding, “Aidarus [al-Zoubaidi, former president of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and former deputy chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC)] will return, and we will build our state.” She insists that an independent southern state is inevitable, vowing to continue mass demonstrations to proclaim its restoration.

Between Mujahid’s dream of a “State of Hadramaut” and Fatima’s vision of a south cleansed of northern influence lies a deeply fragmented Yemeni geography—one now divided not only by political parties, but by sharply competing visions of a future beyond the STC.

Founded in May 2017 with substantial backing from the United Arab Emirates, the STC positioned itself as the political and military umbrella for forces seeking southern secession and the restoration of the pre-1990 state. Over eight years, the STC consolidated its grip over Aden and neighboring governorates, presenting itself as the Arab Coalition’s sole partner in the south while treating the internationally recognized government (IRG) as a secondary, transitional actor.

On Dec. 26, 2025, the STC’s ambitions peaked when its forces seized control of Hadramaut’s oil fields, which account for roughly 80% of Yemen’s oil wealth. The “oil euphoria” proved short-lived. On Jan. 7, 2026, Saudi fighter jets carried out rapid airstrikes on strategic positions, coinciding with a ground advance by government forces backed by tribal alliances from Hadramaut. By Jan. 9, the STC officially announced its dissolution from Riyadh.

Diplomatic sources in the Saudi capital described the collapse to The Media Line as a “political liquidation under regional guarantees,” aimed at ending what one source called a “multi-headed” power structure within the anti-Houthi camp. The objective, the source said, was to consolidate allies against the Houthis in the north and secure Saudi Arabia’s southern border.

Chants that echoed through Aden’s Oroud Square were not merely remnants of old demands, but signals of a new phase of complexity in the southern landscape. While many observers assumed the STC’s dissolution would close a chapter of conflict, a southern source participating in the Riyadh talks told The Media Line that the south has effectively become an arena for four competing streams, each guided by a very different compass for the future.

Even after the STC’s formal dissolution, the source said, the “old guard” and its supporters in Aden, Mukalla, Socotra, and other governorates continue to raise expectations and cling to the dream of statehood.

Opposing them is a powerful tribal stream led by Sheikh Amr bin Habrish, which rejects subordination to either Aden or Sanaa. Its vision for Hadramaut and Al-Mahra centers on what it calls “genuine local sovereignty.” In a speech to supporters, bin Habrish was explicit: “There is no objection to a southern framework, but Hadramaut’s rights must be complete and undiminished.” This stream demands not only political autonomy, but full control over local oil resources and ports.

A third path, according to the same source, is backed by Saudi Arabia and supported by the IRG, led by Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of the PLC. This camp promotes a federal Yemen, preserving national unity while granting the south broad autonomous powers.

A fourth stream, led by Al-Islah and the General People’s Congress, continues to advocate for Yemeni unity—a vision whose popular base has steadily eroded over years of war.

Outside political negotiating rooms, public opinion reflects deep confusion and anxiety, torn between aspiration and reality.

In an informal field survey conducted by The Media Line in Aden, Hadramaut, and Al-Dhale’, including 50 respondents, a stark divide emerged. While 67% still insist on “full independence,” as proclaimed by al-Zoubaidi in his Constitutional Declaration of the South Arabia State, 21% view a federal state as the only realistic exit to avoid a south-on-south civil war. The remaining 12% prioritize basic services above all else, arguing that “whoever provides water, electricity, and salaries is the rightful ruler.”

The survey also found a shift in the “hierarchy of priorities” when moving from slogans to needs. Some 45% of respondents placed “the provision of services and the regular payment of salaries” above any political consideration, describing it as a “right to survival” that cannot wait for political settlements. By contrast, 30% linked service stability to the need to “militarily and administratively cleanse the southern governorates” of northern presence, while 25% identified “security and social stability” as a red line, warning that any future military adventure would lead to the collapse of what remains of already fragile institutions.

That divergence places the elites meeting in Riyadh before a real dilemma: how to balance the high ceiling of “sovereignty” with “livelihood” requirements that no longer tolerate delay.

Political rhetoric reflects the same split. Dr. Nasser al-Khobaji, a senior figure in the dissolved STC, has sought to frame the Riyadh dialogue as a serious, responsible national step that should not be questioned. He has described Saudi Arabia as “the key gateway” to any solution, stressing the need to reassess tools in a way that restores southern rights without clashing with the “regional will” that bankrolls development and service provision.

From the other side, the de facto authorities in Sanaa have capitalized on the fragmentation to bolster their narrative. Abdullah al-Nuaimi, a member of the Houthis’ Political Bureau, described the unfolding events on the X social media platform as a “ridiculous farce,” accusing Riyadh and Abu Dhabi of role-swapping to tear the south apart. Pressure from the north places participants in the Riyadh talks under a real test: to prove that a “federalism of stability” can deliver tangible improvements for an exhausted southerner, rather than amounting to another elite power-sharing arrangement.

Western capitals, led by Washington and London, are closely monitoring developments in southern Yemen through the lens of maritime security and countering Houthi threats to shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden—priorities that rival, if not outweigh, concerns over Yemen’s internal political settlement. In this context, Western rhetoric has consistently praised Saudi Arabia’s role in sponsoring Yemeni dialogue and efforts to unify anti-Houthi factions under the PLC, framing that consolidation as a prerequisite for any coherent future negotiations with Sanaa. Britain, for its part, stated unequivocally in a formal address to the UN Security Council that “division in southern Yemen serves no one’s interests and undermines efforts to achieve lasting peace and prosperity for Yemenis.”