Why Doron Almog’s Film Is Really About Israel and the Jewish People

The new documentary follows Jewish Agency leader and retired general as he turns family loss, war, and national crisis into a message of action and responsibility

Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel, likes to quote the well-known Mishnah: “Whoever saves a single life is considered by scripture to have saved the whole world.” For Almog, it is more than a moral teaching; it is a thread running through a life marked by military service, personal loss, and an enduring commitment to rebuilding lives.

His life story, in many ways, mirrors that of the Jewish people and the State of Israel and is the subject of a recently released documentary. Last week, Almog was in New York for a special screening of From October 6 to October 7, hosted by the Israel Film Center Festival and the Moise Safra Center.

In a conversation following the screening, Almog spoke with The Media Line about the film’s messages, his life, and his role as head of the Jewish Agency during a time of deep turbulence across the Jewish world.

The 75-year-old Almog has gray hair and a gentle face. It is hard to reconcile his soft voice and calm demeanor with the senior military ranks he held, or with the pressures he now faces: rising antisemitism, the challenges of aliyah, a country rebuilding after war, and his own personal tragedies, which, together with his vision of hope, are at the heart of the film.

“The film is about my tragedies,” Almog told The Media Line. “The pain, the grief, the sorrow, the loss of family members, my brother, our beloved son, Eran. It’s about my military service, about building a village for severely disabled children. And it’s about hope.”

According to Almog, Jewish texts, such as the Haggadah read on Passover, tell countless stories of the Jewish people enduring tragedy before ultimately prevailing. In that respect, he believes his life story mirrors those narratives.

“In a way, maybe this film represents the Jewish people through generations,” Almog explained. “But I think what is most important is that when we are faced with a crisis, we give ourselves hope.”

I think what is most important is that when we are faced with a crisis, we give ourselves hope

He said, “What I hear from audience feedback is that the film is, on one side, very moving. On the other side, people leave inspired, with hope and energy to continue moving their lives forward. I’m always saying that each one of us has pain. We can describe pain as something we carry on our shoulders, a burden. But hope is a choice. It is our choice to put hope in front of us and navigate our lives through actions.”

Almog said he is glad he was able to transform pain and tragedy into action and, in doing so, offer hope to many others, as well as to himself and his family.

The documentary premiered in Los Angeles. Its name draws a direct line between the surprise attack that launched the Yom Kippur War on October 6, 1973, in which Almog and his brother fought, and the October 7, 2023, massacre. Its message, according to Almog, is that while tragedies sometimes repeat, so does the Jewish people’s determination to move forward and rebuild.

Almog served in the Israel Defense Forces for more than 30 years, including as head of the Southern Command. He was awarded the Israel Prize for his work developing ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran—a rehabilitation village and community where “people from diverse backgrounds and all levels of ability can live, heal and grow together.” It was named in honor of his son, who was born with severe autism and cognitive disabilities and died young.

Throughout his life, Almog has experienced tremendous tragedy. His brother Eran was killed fighting in 1973. His son Eran, who was named after his brother, was born with Castleman disease, which left him severely impaired. On October 7, six of Almog’s family members on Kibbutz Kfar Aza were attacked. Two were murdered that day, and four were kidnapped and released 51 days later.

The film, directed by Sarit Ansapi of Kastina Productions and based on the work of journalist and filmmaker Sima Kadmon, traces these aspects of Almog’s life and explores the lessons he learned from them.

Almog said he lived not only with the personal loss of his brother in 1973 but also with a feeling of guilt because his brother was left behind in the field to bleed. He said he learned from that experience never to leave a wounded soldier behind.

When Almog’s son, Eran, died at 23, Almog chose not to retreat into grief. Instead, he created a rehabilitation village for Israelis with severe disabilities.

Eran “was discriminated against in our beloved country,” Almog said. “People called him retarded. And this is another important life lesson: There should be a place for the weakest in our society, children like him, those who are fully dependent on our power.”

There should be a place for the weakest in our society … those who are fully dependent on our power

He said children like Eran are born to correct society, “to make us better people.”

“… The social chain is always tested by its weakest link, and the more we strengthen this link, the better society we are,” Almog said. “The most important thing in Judaism is love. Love is not desire for sex or food. Love is commitment to someone who really needs you every single minute.”

Almog said Eran prepared him to become chairman of the Jewish Agency, a role he considers the “prime minister of the Jewish people.” He took on the position in 2022, during the fierce debates over judicial reform, when Israeli society was deeply divided. He has remained in the role through the tragedy of October 7 and its aftermath, including the rise in antisemitism worldwide.

“The Jewish Agency is like a government for all Jews in the world,” he said. “And, as I said, the most important thing in our Judaism is unconditional love among ourselves and mutual responsibility.”

The most important thing in our Judaism is unconditional love among ourselves and mutual responsibility.

He said the Jewish Agency is a home for all streams of Judaism and that he sees his role as spreading the message that if the Jewish people do not stand united, they will not survive.

Although Almog said he does not have a secret formula for remaining optimistic despite so much loss, he said one thing he knows for certain is that it is essential to wake up every morning and think about the good one can do that day.

“This is imperative for us as Jews, not blaming each other, not badmouthing other people, but thinking about how to do good things for our family members, for our society, and for ourselves,” Almog said. “One lesson learned, in retrospect, from Yom Kippur, from the tragedies of October 7, and everything in between is how to transform pain and grief into positive action.”

He added that sometimes heroism is not about fighting but about showing restraint and respect. Almog said “unity is not just a slogan” but is essential, while the alternative is “existential.” Not sure what this means. Existential what?

“We lost the Second Temple due to internal hatred,” Almog contended. “We need to guarantee the existence of the Jewish people. In order to guarantee this, we need this kind of heroism, this internal restraint, and for each person to have self-discipline.”

He emphasized that the main threat facing the Jewish people is not antisemitism or security threats, but internal disunity.

Now that the film is reaching audiences and its lessons are beginning to resonate, Almog said his focus has shifted to putting those lessons into action. His priorities include strengthening ties between Israel and Jewish communities around the world in the wake of October 7, encouraging new immigration to Israel—especially to the north and south, the regions hardest hit by the war—and rebuilding those areas stronger than before.

We need a new Israel. We need rehabilitation for ourselves, and we need to shift our tragedies and pain into hope through action

“I want to see 1 million arriving in Israel to give ourselves a boost of energy,” Almog said. “Aliyah is the growth engine for our society, for our economy.”

“We need a new Israel. We need rehabilitation for ourselves, and we need to shift our tragedies and pain into hope through action,” he concluded.”