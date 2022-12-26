It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Women Fear They Are Disappearing from Afghan Society
Afghan women chant slogans to protest against the ban on university education for women, in Kabul on December 22, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
Afghanistan
By Region
Afghanistan
Taliban
exclusion of women
Protests

Women Fear They Are Disappearing from Afghan Society

Debbie Mohnblatt
12/26/2022

The world is watching as the Taliban government turns Afghanistan into a prison for women and girls

Women are protesting in Afghanistan after the Taliban banned them from universities and work at non-governmental organizations, but very few men are joining their cause.

The Taliban issued new laws forbidding women to take part in two additional activities that are considered part of daily life in the rest of the world. Since last week, women in Afghanistan have been officially banned from attending universities and other institutions of higher learning, and over the weekend the Taliban ordered national and international NGOs to stop employing women in Afghanistan.

In both cases, Taliban government officials allege that the reason for the ban is that the women are not observing Islamic dress code rules, including covering their faces and wearing dark colors.

The moves have been widely criticized by major players in the international community, including the United Nations, the United States and Canada; and by countries in the Islamic world such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which called on the Taliban to reverse the bans.

Afghan women protest against their erasure from public life in Kabul on December 22, 2022. (Courtesy)

It also has sparked sporadic nationwide protests by women, who are condemning the prohibition and demanding their basic rights.

Selsela, a women’s rights activist in Afghanistan who has been attending the protests in Kabul, says that when news of the university ban decree came in, women in Afghanistan were disappointed and felt hopeless.

“We understood that, after this, we don’t have any possibility of a bright future in the country. This represents the elimination of women in Afghan society. There is no place for women in Afghanistan,” she told The Media Line.

Selsela and her sister protested against the education ban on Thursday in Kabul together with other women and girls. But she stresses that she did not see any men backing them. “There were lots of women, but, unfortunately, there were no men to support the women,” she said.

We understood that, after this, we don’t have any possibility of a bright future in the country. This represents the elimination of women in Afghan society. There is no place for women in Afghanistan.

So far, the few men that have joined the protests are concentrated in universities. According to reports, male students in universities throughout Afghanistan joined the protest against the education ban by boycotting their exams.

Selsela recalls that there were shopkeepers in the stores located on the road where the protest was taking place who praised the women for demonstrating and, at the same time, asked for forgiveness for not participating.

“That was a horrifying moment and one of the moments in my life that I will never forget. We really felt that we are alone because there were no men among the women to support us,” she said.

Taliban men surrounded the women who were protesting, Selsela says.

“The first thing that they did was call upon every woman, saying that they should not raise their voices. They had their guns with them,” she said, adding that there were also female police officers at the protest with the Taliban.

The Taliban arrested five female protesters as well as three journalists who were reporting from and filming the protest.

Selsela also says that most of the women who participated in the demonstration were injured by members of the Taliban who tried to break up the protest; she describes their behavior toward the protesters as “worse than how one would behave to animals.”

After the protests, “the Taliban ordered their intelligence and every post in Kabul and in Afghanistan to find these protester women, so then they can arrest the rest of them,” Selsela said.

Ajmal Shams, vice president of the Afghanistan Social Democratic Party, and former deputy minister in the former government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, told The Media Line that many Afghan women are afraid to attend the demonstrations out of fear of harsh treatment.

In addition, he said, “Some women have lost interest because their protest will not result in anything as the Taliban do not believe in democratic protests.”

Zala Zazai, who served as a police officer in Afghanistan before she fled to Europe after the Taliban took over the country when the last US and other foreign troops left in August 2021, says that since the arrival of the Taliban, there have been many demonstrations by women, but all of them have been suppressed.

“Women were imprisoned, killed, raped and, in this recent demonstration, even acid was thrown at the girls of Herat Province, and more than ten women have been imprisoned,” she told The Media Line.

 

She says that demonstrations last week took place throughout the country and were rather spontaneous.

“All the women’s demonstrations and resistance were spontaneous, and women from different regions of Afghanistan participated in them. The Taliban’s enmity is not against one woman, but against all of us,” she said.

Zazai says that, recently, men have begun to take notice of the dire situation for women under the Taliban government. She notes that more than 50 university professors resigned to support the women’s right to an education.

The Taliban’s enmity is not against one woman, but against all of us

Selsela calls for Afghan men to join the women’s struggle. “The time has arrived, and the men should stand with their women, daughters and sisters because now we are passing the worst days in Afghanistan; it’s the darkest period in Afghanistan,” she said.

“Everyone is just watching as Afghanistan becomes a prison for women and girls,” she adds.

Shams notes that the rationale behind the Taliban’s actions “is clearly their ideology and their own interpretation of religion which is not seen anywhere else in the Islamic world.”

No other religious scholar in any other country has supported their justification for the closure of schools, colleges and universities for girls and women, he added.

 

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Afghanistan
MORE FROM Afghanistan

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.